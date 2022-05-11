Apex Legends Mobile Finally Has An Official Release Date

One of the great features of PC VR that gets lost in the transition to Meta's fully-portable Quest VR is the ability to work with several applications at once. A user can hang out with friends in Discord at the same time as they overlay elements of streaming services like Spotify without ever leaving their VR game or software application. Apparently, the Meta Quest 2 is perfectly capable of handling these processes in the background, and you can start using Discord or Spotify on your Meta Quest 2 with a few simple steps not officially sanctioned by Meta.

