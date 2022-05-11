ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tennessee family ‘in shock’ after 2 dogs worth $23,000 stolen from home

By Nexstar Media Wire, Andrew Ellison
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACrL7_0fafkXGK00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) – A family is heartbroken after two dogs were stolen from a Northeast Memphis home Monday night.

Richard Armour owns those dogs. He said he discovered they were taken when he got home around 9 p.m.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I was in shock. I was in disbelief.”

Armour breeds French Bulldogs as a business but said those two dogs, 1-year-old Zeus and 2-year-old Bella, are his personal pets and faithful companions for his 6-year-old daughter, Nevaeh, and 7-year-old son, Bentley.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMV25_0fafkXGK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXmPz_0fafkXGK00
Zeus and Bella (photos provided by MPD)

“I like to play with them a lot,” Bentley said. “That makes me feel really sad (that they’re gone).”

Investigators posted pictures of Zeus and Bella on social media in hopes that it’ll help them track down the dogs. In the post, they said Zeus and Bella are valued at $23,000.

Armour believes the thieves broke into his home by throwing a rock through a glass door in the back of the house. He said they took the dogs and rifled through his cabinets to get the dogs’ paperwork, which certifies their pedigree.

“These are high-end dogs. They are exotic dogs,” Armour said. “I feel like somebody knew they were here and decided to break in, knew I wasn’t home.”

Armour hopes it gets the dogs back home to his children.

“I hear stories all the time about how people get their dogs stolen, but I never thought it would happen to me,” he said.

Prowler caught on camera wearing ‘CROOKS’ T-shirt

He said he keeps his breeding dogs at another location. So, they weren’t home with Zeus and Bella when the thieves broke in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

200 residents affected following 2-alarm fire at Suffolk apartment

Officials say 200 residents were affected following a 2-alarm fire at an apartment building in Suffolk. 200 residents affected following 2-alarm fire at …. Police respond to shooting on W Little Creek Rd in …. 200 evacuated after electrical fire at Suffolk apartment …. Navy captain accused of fracturing wife’s...
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Wreg#French#Mpd#Prowler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Norfolk church hosted gas giveaway Saturday morning

A local church gave away $5,000 worth of gas Saturday morning in the Campostella community of the city. Norfolk church hosted gas giveaway Saturday morning. Police respond to shooting on W Little Creek Rd in …. 200 evacuated after electrical fire at Suffolk apartment …. Navy captain accused of fracturing...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy