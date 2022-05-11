ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felton, DE

Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting Incident

dsp.delaware.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday morning in the Felton area. On May 11, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to the 1800 block of Ironmine Road in Felton regarding a report of shots fired. During the investigation it was determined that at...

dsp.delaware.gov

dsp.delaware.gov

Traffic Advisory- Old Baltimore Pike Closed for Serious Injury Crash

Newark, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on scene of a serious injury collision on Old Baltimore Pike. As a result, all lanes of Old Baltimore Pike in the area of Aspen Drive will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot On May 5th Succumbs To His Injuries In Hospital

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. Last night, Friday, May 13th officials updated their investigation. Police said that 20-year-old Uquan Davis, who was hospitalized in critical condition since being shot, had succumbed to his injuries. Davis was shot at approximately 12:14 a.m., in...
Felton, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Crime & Safety
Felton, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Encourage Everyone to “Lock Up! Every Night!”

The Delaware State Police continually investigate thefts from motor vehicle complaints. These crimes result in the loss of money, electronics, personal belongings of value, personal identification, and FIREARMS. Nearly all these complaints result from the owner leaving the vehicle unsecured overnight. These crimes are avoidable by simply taking the extra time to ensure that your vehicles are locked while parked at your residence. Delaware State Police want to share the importance of “Lock Up! Every Night!” to combat this preventable crime trend.
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating North Pine Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday at approximately 11:05 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story while the incident remains under police investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Evon Lynch of Wilmington, DE on drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred Thursday evening. On May 12, 2022, at approximately 8:06 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the Wilmington area observed a gray Kia Sportage traveling southbound on Philadelphia Pike at Marsh Road at a high rate of speed. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on North Market Street and made contact with the operator, identified as Evon Lynch. A computer inquiry of Lynch revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license and active warrants for his arrest. Lynch was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. An ensuing search of the Kia led to the discovery of approximately 110 prescription opioid pills and approximately 69.69 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Dover Motorcycle Crash

DOVER, Del.- Police have released the name of a 32-year-old man who died in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash in Dover. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Gabriel Suto, of Camden-Wyoming, Del. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, when a Yamaha R6L motorcycle was traveling westbound on Sorghum...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Gold Alert issued for 23-year-old Dover woman who fled from hospital

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old woman. A Gold Alert was issued for Dashiane Johnson Thursday afternoon. Police say Johnson was last seen fleeing from Bayhealth Kent Campus. She was reportedly being treated for a condition at a different facility, but was later transported to Bayhealth. The Gold Alert was issued after Johnson made concerning statements about her safety to her family, according to police.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Late night shooting injures one in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a late night shooting that injured one Wednesday night. Police say the incident took place shortly before midnight in the 100 blocks of South New Street and South Queen Street. Officers were checking the area when they learned that a 23-year-old male victim arrived at Bayhealth Kent Campus with a gunshot wound to his right forearm. The victim was reportedly uncooperative with detectives and provided multiple versions of the incident, stating that it happened in the area of Reed Street, between South Bradford Street and South Governors Avenue.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Two Kids 15,16 Charged With Armed Robbery

Wilmington Police have charged two juveniles following an armed robbery officials said Thursday. On May 8 at approximately 9:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had occurred. Responding officers observed the suspects, who fled on foot. Police took two juvenile suspects, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, into custody without incident, and recovered proceeds from the robbery.
WILMINGTON, DE
Investigation
MyChesCo

Wanted New Castle Man Arrested, Cocaine Seized

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted New Castle man on drug charges. Authorities state that on May 4 at approximately 1:47 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the 300 block of West 7th Street when they observed 30-year-old Ereq Anderson engaged in drug activity. Police made contact with Anderson, who was found to have an outstanding capias, and recovered 1.9 grams of cocaine. Police took Anderson into custody without incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man, 34, stable after being shot in Wilmington

A 34-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in Wilmington late Wednesday, city authorities said Thursday. According to Wilmington Police, the victim was shot in the 2300 block of North Pine Street around 11:05 p.m. on May 11, 2022. This was all the information released by authorities. Anyone...
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Home Depot Employee for Internal Theft

Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Amir Hayward of Wilmington, DE for felony theft after an investigation on Tuesday afternoon. On May 10, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., troopers responded to the Home Depot located at 3600 Miller Road in Wilmington for a report of an internal theft. The ensuing investigation revealed that Amir Hayward, an employee of the business, stole over $2,300 in cash from the Home Depot sales registers throughout April and May 2022. Hayward was subsequently taken into custody at the store without incident. At this time, none of the stolen cash has been recovered.
CBS Baltimore

Police ID Homicide Victim Found At Scene Of Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend. Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said. Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday. Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Police: 19-Year-Old Man Killed In Execution-Style Shooting In Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 19-year-old man was shot and killed execution-style in Kingsessing on Friday night. The homicide happened around 8:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of South 57th Street. Police say the man was shot multiple times in his car, a 2020 blue Honda Accord. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say at least 29 shell casings were found on the scene. Two males in dark clothing approached the vehicle on foot and opened fire, according to police. No arrests have been made. The investigation continues. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

