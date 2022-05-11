Witnesses describe execution of Arizona prisoner Clarence Dixon

Two children who were reportedly kidnaped in Missouri have been found safe in Arizona. U.S. Marshals say Brittany Barnes didn't have custody of her three kids when she took them on March 23. They were found on May 13 at Casino Del Sol in Tucson.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a 21-year-old Phoenix man to more than six years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to charges related to a human smuggling operation he was running that led to a fatal crash involving a driver he recruited via Snapchat. Isaiah Lorenzo...
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate after he assumed the identity of another inmate and was mistakenly released early Thursday morning, deputies said. Anthony Pena reportedly pretended to be a different inmate and was released from jail at 2:20 a.m. on May 12. Pena...
NEW YORK - A gunman in military-style clothing opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called a "hate crime and racially motived violent extremism," killing 10 people and wounding three others before being taken in custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.
ORANGE, Texas - Former NFL star Earl Thomas was arrested Friday night in Orange, Texas on a charge of violating a protective order issued by a Travis County court. FOX 26 has learned a judge in Austin signed an arrest warrant on April 27, charging Thomas with a third-degree felony.
WACO, Texas - The US Marshals are looking for a man who stabbed a bus driver during a prison transfer in Texas and managed to escape custody. A manhunt is underway for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez, who is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. He is considered armed and dangerous.
PHOENIX - It's been 14 years since Dawn Peabody lost her daughter Maya, and the pain doesn't get any easier. "I knew this was not intentional, I knew this was an accident, but it was very, very, very hard thing to go to and then eventually being open to talking about," said Peabody.
PHOENIX - A Phoenix family grieving the loss of their mother, after police officials say a man hit her with a car, allegedly on purpose. The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on May 12. The victim, identified as Melissa Lynn, was walking along the side of the street near 29th Avenue and Osborn Road when suddenly, a black Mercedes SUV stopped, sped up, and swerved into her.
CHAMBLEE, Ga - A cold case dating back 37 years, has now been cracked by a stay at home mom and a civilian who works for a metro Atlanta police department. "His name was the 1985 Marion County John Doe," said Barbara King Ladd. Barbara King Ladd lives in Tennessee....
NEW YORK - Frank James, who is accused of opening fire in an NYC subway train last month has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges. James entered the plea Friday in federal court in Brooklyn. He's charged with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass...
PHOENIX - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed near 40th Street and Southern Avenue early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said. Officers said a shooting was reported at around 3 a.m. on May 14, and first responders discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
FARMINGTON, Utah - A Utah teenager faces an attempted murder charge after authorities said he stabbed his Tinder date multiple times and a second victim before being detained by a Good Samaritan. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Kane Thomas Fairbank lured an 18-year-old woman to Mueller Park last...
PHOENIX - Arizona's Capitol building was bustling on May 14 with hundreds of protesters on both sides of the abortion debate following a Roe v. Wade draft opinion from the Supreme Court that was leaked, showing that the ruling could be overturned in the next month or two. Planned Parenthood...
PHOENIX - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot dead in a Goodyear neighborhood early Saturday morning. Officers visited a home south of Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street at 1 a.m. on May 14 for reports of a shooting and found a wounded man in the backyard.
According to a statement released by police, officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road at around 8 a.m. on May 6 about a person on a bus who was not breathing. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 41-year-old Diane Craig, with signs of strangulation.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The U.S. Army on Thursday identified the soldier who died this week of injuries sustained during a bear attack in a military training area in Alaska. The Army in a statement said Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, 30, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Anchorage following the mauling Tuesday.
HOUSTON - Travis Scott has been hit with yet another lawsuit stemming from the November 2021 mass tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. Shanazia Williamson and her husband Jarawd Owens of Dayton, Ohio, claimed in a new lawsuit that their unborn child died as a result of the mother being "trampled and crushed (while in attendance at the festival) resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and (her husband) Jarawd's unborn child."
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three people have now been arrested and charged following the death of a 3-year-old girl at a church exorcism in San Jose. San Jose police on Friday identified the girl's uncle Rene Aaron Hernandez-Santos, 19, and her grandfather, Rene Trigueros Hernandez, 59, as the newest suspects to be arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse. They were arrested on Wednesday.
PHOENIX - Silent Witness is looking for a man accused of robbing an Ulta Beauty in south Phoenix after reportedly threatening employees that he would "shoot up the place." Police say the robbery happened at a location near 24th Street and Baseline Road on the afternoon of Jan. 29. The...
PHOENIX - A young girl and three adults are in the hospital after a box truck rolled over on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Friday. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 16th Street. A 9-year-old girl and a man in...
