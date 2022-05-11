Witnesses describe execution of Arizona prisoner Clarence Dixon

HOUSTON - Travis Scott has been hit with yet another lawsuit stemming from the November 2021 mass tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. Shanazia Williamson and her husband Jarawd Owens of Dayton, Ohio, claimed in a new lawsuit that their unborn child died as a result of the mother being "trampled and crushed (while in attendance at the festival) resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and (her husband) Jarawd's unborn child."

