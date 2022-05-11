Lawsuit from 12 Jane Does accusing Liberty University of ‘enabling on-campus rapes’ settled

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Last summer, a multi-plaintiff lawsuit was filed against Liberty University on behalf of 12 Jane Does who accused the school of creating an environment that increases the likelihood of sexual assault. Now, the university has settled with the 12 Jane Does, as well as eight unfiled claimants.

According to the lawsuit — which was filed on July 20, 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of a dozen Jane Does from across the country — the university created an unsafe campus environment in the following three ways:

The creation and weaponization of “the Liberty Way,” a student honor code which makes it either difficult or impossible for students to report sexual violence.

The promotion of a widely-observed policy that condoned sexual violence, especially by male student athletes.

The public and repeated retaliation against women who reported being victims of sexual violence.

The documents from July 2021 said that the Jane Does were requesting a jury trial, asking “that this Court award JUDGMENT in their favor and against Liberty University in an amount to be determined at trial, together with attorneys’ fees and such additional amounts as this Court deems just.”

However, on Wednesday, May 11, the attorney for the 12 Jane Does and eight unfiled claimants filed a notice of dismissal with the court, saying the case had been settled, but the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

This news comes shortly after the Department of Education launched a federal Title IX investigation into Liberty University due to claims of mishandled sexual assault cases.

WFXR News reached out to the Jane Does’ lawyer, who says the settlement speaks for itself. We also contacted Liberty University about this development, but they have yet to respond.

