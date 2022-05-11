Morton Memorial food distribution this Saturday

A new restaurant is in the works for Haralson County’s seat city. In the Pines Diner is preparing to open in the former Rose’s Eatery at 3437 US Highway 27 Business in Buchanan. Based on a video posted on their Facebook page, the restaurant is expected to open in June and will have a menu featuring southern home-cooking favorites including meat loaf, fried chicken tenders, homemade fries, BBQ, and more. They are also in the process of hiring employees. To learn more about the restaurant, follow its developments, and look at the jobs available, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/inthepinesdiner.

BUCHANAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO