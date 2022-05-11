ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monteagle, TN

Morton Memorial food distribution this Saturday

By Prioritize your safety year-round
Grundy County Herald
 3 days ago

Morton Memorial Church’s monthly curbside food distribution will be on Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m....

www.grundycountyherald.com

Grundy County Herald

Give time to dogs in need

Easy’s Dog Shelter is looking for volunteers to donate their time and more. Easy's currently has 16 inside kennels and 4 outside kennels that are used mostly in the summer. There are close to 40 dogs that the shelter has rescued and are in need of placement in a fur-ever home. The shelter is completing construction on a new building that will allow for more rescues to await adoption.
TRACY CITY, TN
Grundy County Herald

RISE UP building opens to support community youth

RISE UP Grundy is holding its building dedication Tuesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. The organization is housed in the former Post Office building at 2220 Main Street in Palmer. RISE UP Grundy is a non-profit faith-based organization that offers a plethora of programs aimed to provide a safe environment for youth. Their mission is to inspire, educate and empower Grundy County youth ages 10-18 through character building, innovative thinking, community service and entrepreneurship.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
thecitymenus.com

Get Ready to Have a Meal “In The Pines” in Buchanan

A new restaurant is in the works for Haralson County’s seat city. In the Pines Diner is preparing to open in the former Rose’s Eatery at 3437 US Highway 27 Business in Buchanan. Based on a video posted on their Facebook page, the restaurant is expected to open in June and will have a menu featuring southern home-cooking favorites including meat loaf, fried chicken tenders, homemade fries, BBQ, and more. They are also in the process of hiring employees. To learn more about the restaurant, follow its developments, and look at the jobs available, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/inthepinesdiner.
BUCHANAN, GA
allongeorgia.com

Additional Free Pet Vaccination Clinic in Walker County on May 21

The Walker County Animal Shelter will hold an additional free pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Vaccines distributed at the clinic will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines to help combat parvovirus, distemper and panleukopenia. The shelter held two similar events...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
Tennessee Society
Nashville Parent

Two Strawberry Festivals to Attend on Saturday, May 14

Families can drive a little north of Nashville to Portland, TN for the 81st Annual Middle TN Strawberry Festival on Saturday, May 14! This year’s festival theme is “All Aboard the Strawberry Express.”. Kicking off the festival on Friday, May 13 will be the Strawberry Jam Concert &...
PORTLAND, TN
Grundy County Herald

This, that and the other

Go HunterGirl! #5 going into this Sunday’s American Idol show. Keep an eye out for the link she posts for voting…and max out that 30 votes per person! No matter what happens, we are so darn proud of this little dynamo with a heart of gold. Junior 4-H...
TRACY CITY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Ann Edwene Baggenstoss, 72

Ann Edwene Baggenstoss, 72, of Tracy City, TN, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, in Manchester, TN. She was born October 14, 1949, to the late Charles W. and Edwene Curtis Baggenstoss. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Henry F. Beaumont. Ann is...
TRACY CITY, TN
thelocalpalate.com

Sevierville’s Bloomin’ BBQ

Championship Tennessee Barbecue, Bluegrass, and Americana in the Smoky Mountains. Sevierville’s eighteenth annual Bloomin’ BBQ Music & Food Festival gets underway May 20 to 21, 2022, with barbecue cooking teams from across the nation and big-name entertainment. Situated in the heart of historic downtown Sevierville, the event offers...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville bakery closing doors after nearly 3 decades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A beloved Knoxville bakery is shutting its doors this year. Rita’s Bakery announced in a Facebook post, that its last day will be May 28. Rita’s has been family-owned and operated since 1993, in these years they have captured the hearts of many Knoxville customers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Red Bobin restaurant suffers second fire in 3 weeks

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This hasn’t been a good month for the Red Robin restaurant at Hamilton Place Mall. On April 22 they had a fire that shut the restaurant down. Crews were working on repairs today so they could reopen, when a second fire broke out. Chattanooga firefighters...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Matilda Sue “Masue” Fassnacht Misgen, 67

Matilda Sue “Masue” Fassnacht Misgen, 67, of Littleton, CO passed away on April 25, 2022. Matilda was born in Chattanooga, TN to John Elbert Fassnacht and Suzane Gibson Fassnacht on September 30, 1954. She graduated from Girl's Preparatory School in 1972 and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in Business at Middle Tennessee State University. As a Telecommunications Engineer for Qwest, she designed high speed internet systems across fourteen states. Throughout her life she called Tennessee, Georgia, Colorado, and Arizona home. Matilda enjoyed knitting, flower gardens, views from her porches, and games with her family and friends.
LITTLETON, CO
WKRN

Newsmaker: Outside influence in Wilson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day long, News 2 is taking a look at the ways investment in Middle Tennessee is being accompanied by an outside influence. For more on the impact of companies on Wilson County, Mayor Randall Hutto joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Edwin Kendall Myers, 44

Edwin Kendall Myers, 44, of Altamont, TN, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Smyrna, TN. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, in the funeral home chapel. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN. Grundy County Herald – May 12, 2022.
ALTAMONT, TN
wvlt.tv

New program unlocks first home for single mom,grandparent in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Housing Development Agency awarded the Tennessee Community’s Assistance Corporation $1 million to build customized homes in Union, Jefferson and Sevier County. The homes are targeted for families searching for affordable homes. Executive Director Kelsey Parks said TCAC is stepping in to build, at...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Rockvale Middle School to close a week early

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rockvale Middle School in Rutherford County will be closing a week early in order to continue construction on the school. The final day of school will be Friday, May 20th for Rockvale Middle School students only. The school will be closed the week of May 23rd -May 27th.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Newport Aquarium welcomes baby crocodiles

Some of the rarest and most endangered reptiles in the world, Orinoco crocodiles will be making Newport Aquarium's Gator Alley their new home. Orinoco crocodiles — which currently have as few as 1,500 left in the wild — have been hunted to near extinction over the last century.
CINCINNATI, OH

