Morton Memorial food distribution this Saturday

Matilda Sue “Masue” Fassnacht Misgen, 67, of Littleton, CO passed away on April 25, 2022. Matilda was born in Chattanooga, TN to John Elbert Fassnacht and Suzane Gibson Fassnacht on September 30, 1954. She graduated from Girl's Preparatory School in 1972 and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in Business at Middle Tennessee State University. As a Telecommunications Engineer for Qwest, she designed high speed internet systems across fourteen states. Throughout her life she called Tennessee, Georgia, Colorado, and Arizona home. Matilda enjoyed knitting, flower gardens, views from her porches, and games with her family and friends.
