ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Newport Avenue project closures affect Westside Bend businesses

By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OpG2_0fafiPGw00

(Update: Adding video, comments from Westside businesses)

'Our business has dropped at least 40% over the past year' Chow Head Chef, Brian Kerr said.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some things are known to be common inconveniences, like slow speed internet, or in this case of some local businesses, road construction.

The businesses along Newport Avenue on Bend's Westside are feeling the pain of a major city improvement project meant to replace aging sewer and water pipelines.

The Newport Corridor Improvements project currently underway has made it difficult for customers to get to some businesses. The Co-owner of Nancy P's Cafe and Bakery, Katy Clabough said from struggles brought on by the pandemic, it feels like going from one hardship to another.

"So going from that, finally we thought we’d have a break and it would be a little less stressful, and then the city closed our roads," Clabough said. "For good reason- I can understand why they’re doing it but nevertheless, it’s still hard on us.”

Nancy P’s Bakery and Chow are two businesses in the construction zone that note a change in business flow.

“People coming from the east or the south part of town are having a difficult time because they see the street is completely shut down, our parking is impacted, and I would say our business has dropped at least 40% over the past year, "Head Chef of Chow, Brian Kerr said. "Normally we would have quite a few tables happening in the restaurant. Currently, we only have three tables in there.”

As a means to foster community support, some businesses affected by the construction, have banded together to promote each other and remind people that they’re open.

"So yesterday, we created a video to highlight our neighborhood, to help direct people with how to get here to our businesses and just to show you the people that work here because they’re amazing people," Clabough said.

The City of Bend said all access to businesses will remain open through the alleyways and asks for continued patience as the process to replace deficient city infrastructure continues.

The goal of the two year project, being done in phases, is to replace failing stormwater infrastructure and aging sewer and water pipes to improve safety and connectivity for all users. It extends along Newport Avenue from College Way to 9th Street and on Nashville Avenue to the Deschutes River.

The post Newport Avenue project closures affect Westside Bend businesses appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 2

Related
Vancouver Business Journal

Kirkland Development unveils rendering, plans for Renaissance Boardwalk on Columbia River

Kirkland Development has released a new rendering and details about its vision for the Renaissance Boardwalk, an exciting mixed-use project on the Columbia River in Vancouver. “This site has importance historically and is a place of significance on our waterfront. The Renaissance Boardwalk will be a gathering site for visitors and residents alike,” said Dana Gardner, director of project development for Kirkland Development, in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Bend, OR
Business
kcfmradio.com

Fire Destroys 5th Wheel; ODOT Says Look For Motorcycles; Fire Dangers Ahead; Gas Prices; COVID-19 Numbers

Siuslaw Valley fire and Rescue responded to a 991 call of a trailer on fire yesterday morning east of Florence on Highway 125. A person on the scene made the call at approximately 9:17 and reported seeing smoke coming from a 5th wheel. Crews arriving on the scene could see the smoke from a distance and upon reaching the trailer found it fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews had to rely on water tenders due to a lack of hydrants in the area. SVFR was unable to save the trailer but were able to keep it from spreading to a nearby storage building. Western Lane Ambulance also arrived on the scene but there were no injuries reported. The fire is being investigated by the SVFR Fire Investigation Team led by Fire Marshall Tony Miller.
FLORENCE, OR
The Portland Mercury

City's Homeless Village for LGBTQ+ Portlanders Moving to SW Naito Today, Despite Neighbors' Pushback

The city-funded homeless village for LGBTQ+ residents, formerly located on SE Water Ave, is moving today to one of the city's first "Safe Rest Village" locations on SW Naito. The move of some 25 tenants comes on the heels of the village's somewhat rocky introduction to the neighborhood, spurred by what appears to be a communication breakdown between city offices and neighborhood groups.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Neighborhood groups launch campaign, begin survey in bid to ‘save Deschutes South Canyon’ as a park

Southern Bend residents represented by several neighborhood associations say they are worried they may lose to housing development the largest open green space by the Deschutes River- the Deschutes South Canyon. The post Neighborhood groups launch campaign, begin survey in bid to ‘save Deschutes South Canyon’ as a park appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Banding#Detours#Traffic#Newport Avenue#Westside Bend#Bend S Westside
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT DELAYS ON INTERSTATE 5 BETWEEN GOLD HILL AND ROGUE RIVER

Douglas County residents heading to the Rogue Valley on Thursday can expect delays and congestion on Interstate 5 between Gold Hill and Rogue River. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said an ODOT contractor continues preserving the asphalt paving by sealing cracks in the roadway. Leaming said the delays will be in the northbound direction between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and southbound from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Department of Revenue Hiring Event in Salem May 17

The public is invited to learn about employment opportunities with the Oregon Department of Revenue at a one-day hiring event, May 17, in Salem. Job seekers can apply, interview and receive a conditional offer in the same day. Interested persons can learn about the agency and the open Revenue Agent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KDRV

Marijuana gets property owner $33,000 fine

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Marijuana and money are parts of a law enforcement effort at a marijuana grow this week in Central Point. When the Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site Thursday, it included Jackson County Code Enforcement in the visit. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says while law enforcement took care of legal concerns, Code Enforcement cited the property owner for several code violations, bringing a $33,000 fine.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Forest Service seeks public comments on nearly 26,000-acre Cabin Butte forest treatment project SE of Bend

The U.S. Forest Service opened a 30-day public comment period Friday for a draft environmental assessment on the nearly 26,000-acre Cabin Butte Vegetation Management Project southeast of Bend, using prescribed burning, thinning and other treatments to restore forest health and ease wildfire threats. The post Forest Service seeks public comments on nearly 26,000-acre Cabin Butte forest treatment project SE of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Unforgettable Hangouts on Oregon Coast Off the Usual Path

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes the very best places to visit are the most obscure. Especially on the Oregon coastline, there are some spots that simply have more to offer than you'd think. On top of that, they're off-the-beaten path in many ways, or extremely easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
opb.org

Everybody hates Portland: The city’s compounding crises are an X-factor this year

Your browser does not support the audio element. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has made a life’s work out of promoting and defending his hometown. In 2009, when conservative columnist George Will disparaged progressive Portland as out of touch with the rest of the country, Blumenauer punched back on the House floor. He offered to fly Will out to the Rose City for a debate and a glass of pinot.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Oregon Utilities Plan For Power Shutoffs

The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved permanent rules for investor-owned electric utilities, including Portland General Electric, PacifiCorp, and Idaho Power, regarding public safety power shutoffs (PSPSs). Temporary rules were implemented for the 2021 wildfire season while the PUC, utilities, public safety partners, and communities worked to finalize permanent rules. This is a timely decision as May is National Wildfire Awareness Month and wildfire season quickly approaches.
pdxmonthly.com

Here's Where Home Prices Are Rising Fastest in the Portland Metro Area

And now for a little good real estate news: More homes came onto the market around here in April of 2022 than in the previous month, expanding available inventory in the Portland metropolitan area’s brutally tight housing scene—but only by a smidge. That’s according to new data from...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy