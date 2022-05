CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. could soon see a new dominant strain of COVID-19, and perhaps it comes as no surprise that it is a version of omicron. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show BA.2.12.1, another subvariant of omicron, could soon dethrone BA.2 as the most common type of COVID-19 in the country. As of this week, BA.2.12.1 is now 43% of new cases in the U.S. and continues to gain traction. It has grown from less than 1% of cases in mid-March.

2 DAYS AGO