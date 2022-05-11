ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Structural Concerns Lead To Long Branch Bridge Closure East Of Maryville

northwestmoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to structural concerns, the Long Branch Bridge east of Maryville on U.S. Route 136 is now closed. Contractors are working with the Missouri Department of Transportation and...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

northwestmoinfo.com

Harrison County I-35 Traffic Rerouted Through Bethany

BETHANY, MO – Emergency services have rerouted traffic off I-35 due to a non-injury traffic accident blocking the road in the construction zones south of Bethany. Traffic is being rerouted onto Highway 69 through Bethany. Authorities advise to avoid I-35 south of the 92 mile marker (Hwy 136 Exit).
BETHANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

I-229 Back Open in St. Joseph

Interstate 229 has reopened to all traffic, both directions, between U.S. Route 36 and Highland Avenue after a bridge rehabilitation project and routine maintenance. The section from U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) to Highland Avenue (mile marker 6.4 to 7.4) closed in March for bridge joint replacements on the bridges over Poulin Street and the bridges over the ramps to and from St. Joseph Avenue.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash on I-44 slowed traffic in Springfield Friday. Before noon, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Missouri 125 exit. Investigators say the crash involved an overturned semi. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic. Drivers used the shoulder to pass the crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

mO-dOT Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, May 16-22

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 at Exit 65 through late May. Access at the interchange will be restricted. More info: https://www.modot.org/andrew-county-us-route-59-bridge-over-interstate-29-rehabilitation (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route E to Route 31 (DeKalb County),...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Boil Advisory Hits Mercer County

A boil advisory is in effect in Mercer County. Reports from the Mercer County Public Water Supply District say rural water customers within the boundaries of Route N on the north, Fantail Avenue on the east, Highway 136 on the south, and East 347th Avenue to the west are all impacted.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Early Morning Semi Wreck Leaves St. Joe Man With Minor Injuries

A St. Joseph truck driver was left with minor injuries early this (Friday) morning when his semi slid off a wet roadway in Nodaway County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol, says 50-year-old St. Joseph resident Billy B. Blizzard was driving a 2017 International Harvester semi-tractor trailer northbound on U.S. 71 highway about one and a half miles north of Wilcox when the truck traveled off the east side of the rain covered roadway.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Dry Conditions Continue to Improve in the State

(Radio Iowa) The latest drought map for Iowa shows a lot less color than it has in recent weeks. D-N-R hydrologist, Tim Hall, says there are fewer areas of severe drought. “The worst is in Monona and Woodbury and Plymouth counties along the Missouri River in western Iowa. So about seven percent of the state in that corner state, the rest of the state most of it is not rated at all,” Hall says. Most of northwest Iowa and parts of east-central Iowa are listed at the lowest level on the map called “abnormally dry.”
IOWA STATE
KYTV

Active landslide forming in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County officials ask residents to stay away from an active landslide. The active landslide happened on Wilbus Drive near Sunrise Beach. Leaders with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District met with Camden County Road and Bridge representatives, Camden County Emergency Management, the development owner, one of the area’s residents, and an engineer brought in by Camden County. A drone gave emergency crews a better view of the damage. They believe it will require remediation.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KISS 106

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
mycouriertribune.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Missouri

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

855 Ginger Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

ZERO Fault of the seller, 855 Ginger Rd BACK ON THE MARKET! If you thought you missed your chance at this newly renovated Lakehouse in the perfect location, NOW is your chance! There is a reason it went so quickly before, do not miss your second chance! The perfect starter to get onto the water (direct lakefront) or out of a condo! Lowest priced lakefront in the area and move in ready! The work has been done for you, this lake home is ready to start enjoying, just in time for summer. In a hub of Lake of the Ozarks close dining, entertainment and shopping. This home sits outside the Village. Vacation renting IS ALLOWED. Allowing you to off set costs of lake living while owning a piece of paradise yourself. Awesome, deep water cove location with room to expand the dock. The tranquil setting is the perfect spot to kick back and relax yet minutes away from all the activities and action the lake has to offer. Renovated with well appointed finishes this is not your grandmothers cabin.
LAKE OZARK, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Central Decatur Approves Firm For Facilities Master Plan Development

Following a work session, Central Decatur School Board members selected a design firm to create a Facilities Master Plan for the district during their May meeting. FEH Design was selected for the development of the Facilities Master Plan and develop a plan for door entries, safety and security, and HVAC Projects.
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
kq2.com

St. Joseph Public Works director no longer city employee

(ST. JOSEPH) The City of St. Joseph's Public Works Director, Andy Clements, is no longer an employee with the city. The news was confirmed by Mayor John Josendale and city manager Bryan Carter Tuesday afternoon. Neither would go into any detail as to circumstances surrounding the move citing personnel issues.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

