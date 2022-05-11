ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Volkswagen Plans To Bring Back The Scout As An Electric SUV

By Ray Fernandez
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VW is pulling a classic off-road brand from the vault, rebooting the Scout for an all-electric SUV and pickup built specially for the US...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The World's Biggest Hydrogen-Powered Mining Truck Is A Sight To See

Despite the inherent drawbacks of hydrogen-powered vehicles in terms of energy efficiency, cost, and infrastructure, the world's top automakers and mobility companies are still looking into hydrogen as a viable alternative to good ol' fossil fuel. German automaker BMW was among the first to dabble in a production-intent hydrogen-powered car with its 7-Series Hydrogen 7 unveiled in 2005. Based on BMW's 760Li limousine, the Hydrogen 7 had a 6.0-liter V12 engine running on gasoline and hydrogen.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Up#Vw#American#Techcrunch#The Washington Post#Ev#Nasdaq#Ford#Gmc#Reuters#Electrification
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

SlashGear

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy