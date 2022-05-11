ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jaylen Brown questions how Celtics-Bucks has been officiated

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Rt9q_0fafgyTJ00

Jaylen Brown seems as upset about the officiating in the Celtics’ series against the Bucks as everybody else. He just has to be a little more diplomatic about it.

The star forward was asked Wednesday about the referees’ performance through the first four games, mainly their decision Monday to overturn a call that resulted in his fifth foul. When Brown was driving to the paint during a Celtics’ possession in the fourth quarter, Jrue Holiday stepped in his lane to try and draw the charge. Originally, Holiday was whistled for a blocking foul, since he didn’t appear to set his feet.

But upon review, the officials changed their call to a charge on Brown.

“The game was called very interesting. I’m not one to comment too much on officiating. We found a way to win, anyway. But I guess it was a tough call,” he told reporters. “I don’t think I lowered my shoulder. I wasn’t out of control. The defender made a good read, but I thought that was for sure a blocking foul. But I guess I’m not an official, and I guess they saw it differently.”

Ime Udoka made his gripes about the officiating known following Game 3 , musing maybe he should tell his team to flop more often. Milwaukee’s proclivity for flopping was on full display in Game 4.

The Celtics have the added challenge of defending Giannis Antetokounmpo, who seemingly bulldozes defenders at will.

“His level of physicality is extremely high. And for someone who initiates the contact, we feel like we should be able to initiate some contact on the defensive end as well,” Brown said. “But the way they officiate the game, that’s not usually the case. It challenges our discipline. We’ve gotta be extremely disciplined, every focused. Because if not, you pick up fouls that sometimes you look back on and are like, ‘How did they call that?’ I bet it’s tough trying to officiate a game with a dominant player like Giannis on the court, because he’s aggressive all the time. In real time, it might look harder than it does on camera.”

Despite Brown’s gripes, the Celtics were able to come back and take Game 4. We’ll see if they can render the officials irrelevant again in Game 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Has A Message For All NBA Fans

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t just beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. They actually chewed them up, spit them out, and then buried them in the dirt. Game 5 ended with a whopping 134-95 win for the Grizzlies, giving them a massive victory right before the series heads back to California.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Request For Shaquille O'Neal

During this Wednesday's edition of Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley revealed that Shaquille O'Neal recently referred to Tom Brady as a "pretty man." "Shaq came in the other night and said, 'I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He came in and was like,' You're right, that's a pretty man,'" Barkley said.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FanBuzz

Klay Thompson’s Dating History Includes a Model Who Starred in Spider-Man

I could watch Klay Thompson shoot spot-up shots for hours. It’s the prettiest in the world, and the primary reason why he and superstar teammate Stephen Curry are a lethal combination known as “The Splash Brothers.” Curry can create any imaginable shot off the dribble, but the second you focus your defensive efforts towards him, he’ll kick it out to Thompson. It’s beautiful for Warriors fans and a nightmare for everyone else. And for Thompson, his situation set him up to have a successful career in the National Basketball Association.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant reacts to heartbreaking photo of WNBA star Brittney Griner amid detention in Russia

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant couldn’t help but be worried about WNBA star Brittney Griner amid her detention in Russia that has been going on for three months now. Griner has been arrested back in February after Russian custom officials reportedly found vape cartridges in her luggage. The said cartridges allegedly contained hashish oil, derived from cannabis, which warrants 10 years of prison time in the nation.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Ime Udoka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Boston
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy