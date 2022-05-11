Jaylen Brown questions how Celtics-Bucks has been officiated

Jaylen Brown seems as upset about the officiating in the Celtics’ series against the Bucks as everybody else. He just has to be a little more diplomatic about it.

The star forward was asked Wednesday about the referees’ performance through the first four games, mainly their decision Monday to overturn a call that resulted in his fifth foul. When Brown was driving to the paint during a Celtics’ possession in the fourth quarter, Jrue Holiday stepped in his lane to try and draw the charge. Originally, Holiday was whistled for a blocking foul, since he didn’t appear to set his feet.

But upon review, the officials changed their call to a charge on Brown.

“The game was called very interesting. I’m not one to comment too much on officiating. We found a way to win, anyway. But I guess it was a tough call,” he told reporters. “I don’t think I lowered my shoulder. I wasn’t out of control. The defender made a good read, but I thought that was for sure a blocking foul. But I guess I’m not an official, and I guess they saw it differently.”

Ime Udoka made his gripes about the officiating known following Game 3 , musing maybe he should tell his team to flop more often. Milwaukee’s proclivity for flopping was on full display in Game 4.

The Celtics have the added challenge of defending Giannis Antetokounmpo, who seemingly bulldozes defenders at will.

“His level of physicality is extremely high. And for someone who initiates the contact, we feel like we should be able to initiate some contact on the defensive end as well,” Brown said. “But the way they officiate the game, that’s not usually the case. It challenges our discipline. We’ve gotta be extremely disciplined, every focused. Because if not, you pick up fouls that sometimes you look back on and are like, ‘How did they call that?’ I bet it’s tough trying to officiate a game with a dominant player like Giannis on the court, because he’s aggressive all the time. In real time, it might look harder than it does on camera.”

Despite Brown’s gripes, the Celtics were able to come back and take Game 4. We’ll see if they can render the officials irrelevant again in Game 5.