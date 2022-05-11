Predicting which Patriots undrafted free agents could make 2022 Roster

Undrafted free agents, or UDFAs for short, have enjoyed quite a bit of success with New England the past few decades. Some of the more notable ones, like Wes Welker and Danny Amendola, signed elsewhere years prior to playing in Foxboro. Then there are some prior to Belichick’s tenure, like Adam Vinatieri, who made the team and thrived through multiple coaches, and multiple teams. Bu of the many unbelievable stats that comprise Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots tenure perhaps one of the most impressive is that an undrafted free agent has made the 53-man roster 18 years in a row. Sometimes several in a season. Talk about winning with value!

The current roster features several UDFAs who’ve made major contributions over the past decade, like David Andrews, Jonathan Jones, Jakobi Meyers and the recently returned Malcolm Butler. Other recently successful UDFAs, like JC Jackson, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson and Gunner Olszewski, have departed for larger paydays elsewhere this offseason. Odds are one if not several UDFAs find their way onto the 53 this season, especially with the Patriots looking to get younger, tougher and faster across the board. They drafted ten players in the seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, then signed eight undrafted free agents to the 90-man roster. Here are five we could see having a shot at the sidelines this fall:

D’ERIQ KING: QB/WR/RB, Miami - Some had the Patriots snagging the undersized but hyper-talented offensive weapon (once just listed as “athlete” due to his not fitting traditional positional definitions) in the later rounds. But the Patriots chose to allow King to hit the undrafted market after they’d met with him pre-draft. King has since spoken with Matt Groh, the Patriots director of player personnel, who told him he might “do a little bit of everything - receiver, quarterback, running back” to make the pros. Considering the success the Patriots have had with converting shifts college QBs to WR and more (Julian Edelman, Meyers) King is a name, and multi-talent, to keep an eye on.

BRENDEN SCHOOLER: DB/ST, Texas - Another multi-positional talent, Schooler had quite the journey to make it to the pros. He attended three universities over six years, played offense and defense, has the size and speed to make an impact at the professional level, and best of all was described as a “special teams ace” in college, with almost 800 snaps covering kicks. Considering how the Patriots value special teams contributions, and with special teams ace Matthew Slater potentially in his final year as a pro, Schooler will have every opportunity to make an impact, and possibly the team.

LIAM SHANAHAN: OL, LSU - The Patriots' offensive line is undergoing a major transition and a youth movement. They drafted three linemen (Cole Strange, Chasen Hines, Andrew Steuber), then signed two more (Shanahan and Kody Russey) after the draft. Shanahan, a local kid from Marlborough, brings durability, versatility and intelligence to the table having begun his collegiate career at Harvard. He finished with the Tigers in Baton Rouge, starting at center alongside guard Chasen Hines in 2020 and 2021. With backup center and guard spots wide open perhaps Shanahan’s positional experience could net him some valuable looks and reps this summer.

LABRYAN RAY: DL, Alabama - Right off the bat you see defensive line and Alabama and you almost think slam dunk in Foxboro. ‘Bama has been one of the trusted feeder schools for the Pats for years thanks to Bill Belichick’s well-known friendship with Nick Saban. Ray was a five-star collegiate recruit, but injuries throughout his college career prevented him from making the impact his physical gifts may have allowed. Nobody is expecting another Christian Barmore, but if he can stay healthy perhaps Ray will have a chance to be the next Adam Butler on a defensive line in need of youth, speed and power.

JAKE JULIEN: P, Eastern Michigan - Julien is the real wild card of the UDFA lot as the Patriots already have a very good punter in fourth-year kicker Jake Bailey, who was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler as recently as 2020. However, that season triggered a bonus in the 2022 salary of Bailey (who also handles kickoffs), bumping his 2022 pay up to over four million dollars. Add to that Bailey having three punts blocked last season, and the Patriots needing to clear salary space to sign their rookie class as well as any other potential free agents, and suddenly a competition may emerge where one may least expect it. Then again Bailey was drafted and won the job after previous punter Ryan Allen could have won MVP of Super Bowl 53.