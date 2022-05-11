Libraries announce Summer Reading program schedules

Libraries across the county have announced line ups for their Summer Reading programs.

In Palestine, the programs will be held at 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays at the library, with the exception of the July 6 program.

The programs begin with Silly Safaris on June 8. The Silly Safari show contains animal fun for all ages.

Leonardo Music will be featured for the June 15 program. This highly interactive performance is full of music to sing a long to as well as dance moves that will inspire the imagination.

On June 22, Laura Ernst will perform at the library. Ernst appeared on America’s Got Talent in her human size hamster ball. She will show off her juggling skills during the program.

Chris Fascione will bring children’s stories to life with his high spirited and innovative performances on June 29.

During the 10:30 a.m. program on July 6, Fred and His Feathered Friends will show the children exotic birds including parrots.

The Summer Reading program finale will take place from 7-9 p.m. on July 6 at the Robinson City Pool.

Everyone is invited to join the Summer Reading programs and the pool party is weather permitting.

For more information about any of the programs, please contact the library at 618-586-5317.

The Robinson Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will have several special guests for children of all ages.

The programs will all start at 2 p.m. and will be held at the library.

Readers will log the books they have read and will receive prizes for their reading achievements.

On June 7, Silly Safaris with entertain children with a wide variety of animals.

Leonardo will perform music for children on June 14.

Laura Ernst will bring her exciting acrobatic skills on June 21.

On June 28, Chris Fascione will entertain the children with his performances.

A second program for the week will be held on June 30 and feature Brian “Fox” Ellis.

Ellis is a storyteller, historian and naturalist.

Daniel Lusk will be the guest for the July 5 show. Lusk will be performing magical acts during his performance.

July 7 will be a special program with Fred and His Feathered Friends.

July 12 Babaloo will take the center stage to entertain the readers. Babaloo is a high energy, loud, fun performance with interaction from the audience.

On July 14 the special will be Ocean Adventures. Ocean Adventures will feature the Mexico Great White Shark program hosted by marine biologists, Wayne and Karen Brown.

For more information about any of the programs, please contact the library at 618-562-6838.

Hutsonville Public Library will also hold a Summer Reading Program this year.

The programs will all be held at 1 p.m. at the library.

On June 6, the program will start with Silly Safari.

The next program will take place on June 13 and will feature Chad Collyer.

On June 20, Fred and His Feathered Friends will be the guest for the program.

The final program will be on June 27 and will feature Chris Fascione.

The Susie Wesley Memorial Library, located in Flat Rock, will also hold a month long Summer Reading Program.

The programs will all be held at 10 a.m. at the library and feature a different guest each week.

June 9 will begin the program with Silly Safari.

On June 16, the feature will be the Douglas Hart Nature Center.

Fred and His Feathered Friends will be the guests at the June 23 program.

Chris Fascione will conclude the Summer Reading Program on June 30.

Oblong Public Library will host a four week Summer Reading program beginning on June 8.

All four programs will be held at the Oblong Municipal Building Activity Room.

Silly Safaris will be the first guest to kick off the program that begins at 1:30 p.m.

On June 15 Leonardo will be the guest for the program.

Laura Ernst will be featured during the June 22 program.

June 29 program will showcase Chris Fascione.

The final Summer Reading program will take place on July 6 and will feature Richard Landry.