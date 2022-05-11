Tornado Warning issued for Martin, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. If on or near Barkley and Kentucky Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Calloway Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Calloway County through 1230 AM CDT At 1207 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Canton to 6 miles northwest of Paris Landing State Park. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Calloway County, including the following locations... New Concord. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO