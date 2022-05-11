ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 iPhone May Finally Support USB-C, According To Influential Analyst

By Rahul Srinivas
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple already switched its iPad Pro over to USB-C, but it has so far resisted making the same change for the iPhone. That may finally change in the near...

BGR.com

iPhone 14 Max leaks show the phone’s design

Apple will unveil four new iPhones in the second half of the year for the third consecutive year. However, the iPhone 14 lineup is getting a significant change. The mini size that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12 series is going away in favor of a cheaper version of the Pro Max size. That’s the so-called 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, which appeared in a couple of new leaks that seem to confirm its design.
CELL PHONES
morningbrew.com

Apple is officially retiring the iPod

Apple is finally sending the iPod out to pasture after 20+ years of making it easier to listen to explicit versions of Lil Wayne songs without our parents knowing. The tech giant said yesterday that it will discontinue its iconic iPod Touch, the final remaining product of its music-player-only lineup, marking the official end of the era that revolutionized digital music.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Will your iPhone be obsolete by the end of the year?

IOS 16 is on the horizon, and that means a period of uncertainty for those running older handsets. When iOS 15 dropped last September, all iPhones that were able to run iOS 14 got that update, which is quite remarkable given that the older handsets were six years old at the time.
CELL PHONES
#Apple Products#Usb C#Smart Phone#Ios#Eu#The European Union#Mifi
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max larger screen size specs detailed

As a number of reports have said, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to drop the notch in favor of a new “pill + hole punch” cutout design. 9to5Mac reported in March that this change will mean the iPhone 14 display are slightly taller. Now, display analyst Ross Young has shared the exact specifications of the screen sizes coming this year.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 display panels leaked

It looks like we have some details on the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets as the display panels for the devices have leaked. There will be four new iPhones this year and only the Pro models will lose the notch on the front, the standard models will keep the notch.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Your iPod Just Exploded In Value - Here's Why

Apple wasn't mincing words when it said that the spirit of the iPod would live on, following the company's decision to entirely discontinue its iPod lineup on May 10, 2022. Unironically, iPods are seemingly poised to become the new Walkman, and the recent archiving of Apple's prodigious music player is already beginning to reflect in some sale prices of new and pre-owned iPods on the web.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

How to print from iPhone and iPad with or without AirPrint

Whether you’ve recently gotten an iPhone or iPad or have had iOS devices for years and need a refresher, it’s handy to print directly from your device. Read on for several options for how to print from iPhone and iPad. Background. The easiest way to print from iPhone...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Gurman and Kuo both see first USB-C iPhone happening in 2023

A couple of days ago, reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple might replace its proprietary Lightning port with a USB-C port starting with the iPhone 15 which should be released in the second half of 2023. Today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple is in the process of testing future iPhone models that replace the Lightning port with a USB-C port for charging, and data transfers.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone 15 will be first with USB-C, claims Kuo

After some supply chain checks, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the 2023 "iPhone 15" will abandon the Lightning connector and instead use USB-C. Apple has been periodically rumored to migrate from Lightning to USB-C for a forthcoming iPhone over the last few years, and the EU is close to requiring all smartphone manufacturers to adopt it. In a new series of tweets, Ming-Chi Kuo says he believes it will happen with the "iPhone 15."
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to Connect Airpods to iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC, and more

For lovers of everything earbuds and wireless music, this article will show you to connect your AirPods to your devices. Devices being your iPhone, iPad, MacBooks, and even other non-Apple devices!. Have you noticed how wearing an earbud nowadays, is the new norm? This just shows how much people love...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone order shift to beat China lockdown boosted Foxconn's earnings

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple moving orders from lockdown-hit factories and suppliers has lediPhone manufacturer Foxconn to report its highest Q1 net income since 2014.
BUSINESS
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

