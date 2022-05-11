2023 iPhone May Finally Support USB-C, According To Influential Analyst

After some supply chain checks, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the 2023 "iPhone 15" will abandon the Lightning connector and instead use USB-C. Apple has been periodically rumored to migrate from Lightning to USB-C for a forthcoming iPhone over the last few years, and the EU is close to requiring all smartphone manufacturers to adopt it. In a new series of tweets, Ming-Chi Kuo says he believes it will happen with the "iPhone 15."

