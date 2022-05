LITTLE ROCK (TBP) — Arkansas’ newest steel mill will be built faster than it would have been permitted in Pennsylvania, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday. In a speech before the Arkansas Trucking Association’s Annual Business Conference & Vendor Showcase in Hot Springs, Hutchinson recalled a conversation he had with U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt. The company recently announced it was building a $3 billion steel factory in Osceola that is expected to create 900 jobs with an average salary of more than $100,000.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO