Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley's Southern-style Get Hooked Fish Fry and Market is a culinary catch

By Kathy Young, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
Melody Bradley, her daughter Amy Watson and granddaughter Rhianna Watson decided to open a restaurant in 2018. They settled on a fish fry and market because fish restaurants were not that common in the High Desert.

Food service experience

Amy Watson had worked for more than 20 years in the food industry and developed a love of fish and seafood. While serving in the military and stationed mainly in the South, she “knew fish well” and wanted to open a restaurant that served traditional Southern cuisine.

She also knew good food made good friends and a friendly restaurant would put life back into the community. Get Hooked Fish Fry and Market would become a place to come together and meet new friends while enjoying delicious meals.

Today at Get Hooked, if you take a seat and make a friend, introduce them at the counter and they will receive a free drink. It is that simple.

Statements and values

With a Mission Statement, a Vision and Core Values — the latter based on their name (“Great food, Excellent service, Team work, Highest standards, Opportunity, Organically driven, Kindness, ECO friendly, and Delicious”) — Get Hooked was ready to go.

Timing is everything

Leasing a former real estate office in July 2018 in Rancherias Plaza — what Watson calls “old town Apple Valley” — meant major remodeling. Just as the restaurant opened in December 2020, the pandemic hit, closing businesses before Get Hooked had the chance to "cast its first line."

Menu options right away

Call-ahead orders were the answer, and the menu evolved to include sandwiches, which remain popular today.

Hot choices, served on white or wheat artisan bread, feature tasty concoctions like The Big Blue, a solid white Albacore tuna melt with tomato and your choice of cheese; The Kraken, a three-cheese grilled with tomato; the Leviathan, grilled ham and cheese with tomato; and the Captain James Sparrow, pastrami with pickles and mustard on a six-inch roll. Prices range from $9.99 to $12.99.

Cold sandwiches — fixed “Get Hooked” style with a six-inch roll, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles with seasonings and vinegar and oil — include The Gully, ham and cheese; The Poseidon, with ham, salami and cheese; The Siren, turkey and cheese with salami $2 extra; and The Knucklehead, a solid white Albacore tuna sandwich. These are all $10.99

The full deli menu includes daily “Po’ Boy” sandwiches.

Check all the boards

The “big board” menu lists options available at Get Hooked. Their best seller is British-style fish & chips — wild Alaskan cod fried in a secret recipe wet batter. Their Southern fried fish is covered in a cornmeal-flour coating.

Other choices include crab cakes (three for $14.99), four pieces of Tilapia, snapper, mixed fish, catfish or sole, with prices ranging from $11.99 to $14.99.

Two-piece fish and shrimp combo meals, six-piece jumbo shrimp or seven-piece shrimp Po Boy selections are available too. All meals are served with fries and hush puppies.

Family meal packages are offered, too.

Two types of sides are available, too. The first offers fries, coleslaw, fried okra, shrimp or fish side orders and hush puppies. Specialty sides that change every day include fried green tomatoes, onion rings, black-eyed peas, dirty rice, collard greens, jambalaya and more.

Kids’ menu items are items like nuggets, cod, grilled cheese and shrimp meals ranging from $6.99 to $8.99. Seniors and the military receive 10% off their meals.

Everything on the menu is made fresh. There are occasional evening specials, and the lunch specials are the same every day. Also, ask about their Loyalty program.

Don’t forget dessert

All homemade desserts at Get Hooked are $4.75 and include banana pudding, peach cobbler, cheesecake and lemon meringue pie. There are daily desserts, too.

One more thing …

Get Hooked can cater large parties. They will fry fish you caught yourself. All Watson asks is $1 to fry and a piece for herself. They also sell any fish in stock by the pound.

Eat-in, take out, delivery available

Get Hooked Fish Fry and Market serves dine-in customers or provides take-out or call-ahead meals. Be sure to “Like” their Facebook page and check their TikTok and Instagram pages, too, @gethookedfishfry.

Delivery is now available through eAT-S in Apple Valley. Their website is www.eat-s.com, and check their Facebook page.

When you go

Get Hooked Fish Fry and Market, 20200 Highway 18, Unit A, Apple Valley, CA 92307, 760-946-9006. Open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday Noon to 7 p.m. Closed Monday.

Dining Around

If you would like your own restaurant or your favorite eatery profiled in Dining Around, please contact Kathy Young at the Daily Press by email, kyoung3@gannett.com, or text 760-953-8682.

