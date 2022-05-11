ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Club for Growth endorses Barnette in Pennsylvania GOP Senate race, drops $2M on ads

By Max Greenwood, George Stockburger
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEEbG_0faffs8k00

(The Hill) – Club for Growth Action is endorsing Kathy Barnette in Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary and providing air support for her in the final days before the May 17 nominating contest.

The super PAC, one of the most influential outside players in Republican primaries, announced its support for Barnette, a conservative commentator and former House candidate, on Wednesday as it launched a new television ad highlighting her biography. The buy is worth some $2 million, according to AdImpact, which tracks and analyzes political ad spending.

“Democrats are serious when they say ‘fundamentally change this country,’ and by ‘fundamentally change’ they mean screw it up real good,” Barnette says in the ad. “This is about the survival of our nation and we need people who understand that.”

Club for Growth Action’s decision to wade into the Pennsylvania Senate race for Barnette marks the latest high-profile instance of the group breaking with former President Trump, who has already endorsed celebrity physician Mehmet Oz in the GOP primary.

The group once opposed Trump only to closely align itself with him during his presidency. And while Trump and the Club for Growth are still on the same page in places like North Carolina, where both are supporting Rep. Ted Budd’s (R-N.C.) bid for the Republican Senate nomination, there have been other instances of tension.

Club for Growth Action was a major backer of former Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel’s Senate campaign, putting it at odds with Trump, who endorsed author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance in the race. Vance won the GOP nomination last week.

The group’s support for Barnette, however, also comes as Barnette makes a last-minute surge in the polls, despite being heavily outspent in the primary.

Recent polls show Barnette surpassing former hedge fund CEO David McCormick in the Senate primary and only narrowly trailing Oz.

A Fox News poll of 1,001 Pennsylvania Republican voters found Oz with 22%, McCormick with 20%, and Barnette with 19% support in the May 17 primary.

Similarly, a recent Trafalgar poll has Oz leading with 24.5%, followed by Barnette at 23.2% and McCormick at 21.6%, all within the poll’s 2.99% margin of error.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Democrats Losing Edge in Pennsylvania

When President Barack Obama won Pennsylvania and the White House for a second time in 2012, he did so in a state where Democrats had an edge — upward of a million more registered voters than Republicans. A decade later as Pennsylvania approaches an election and a Senate race...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Surgeon running for Pennsylvania Governor seat

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Dr. Nche Zama spoke with supporters at Carmelo's Roman Delight in Orwigsburg. Zama is one of the Republican candidates running for Governor of the Commonwealth. He calls the Poconos home. "I decided that I wanted to run for office to lead the charge. To take us...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Josh Mandel
Person
Mehmet Oz
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Coup Kingpin Pushed Pennsylvania to Throw Away Thousands of 2020 Ballots

Click here to read the full article. John Eastman’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election extended well beyond authoring the infamous “coup memo” instructing Mike Pence to illegally block the Electoral College  certification on Jan. 6. The Denver Post reported on Tuesday that the former Trump lawyer also pushed Republicans in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots in an effort to swing the crucial state to the former president. The revelation is part of a trove of emails the Colorado Ethics Institute obtained through a public records request from the University of Colorado, where Eastman was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Republican Senate#Pac#House#Adimpact#Democrats#Club For Growth Action#Pennsylvania Senate#The Club For Growth
WKBN

GOP candidate facing backlash from own party

GOP Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano is facing backlash, despite being the race’s frontrunner. Political experts and politicians on both sides of the aisle are weighing in. Mastriano is about as far right for a candidate for Pennsylvania Governor as the Republicans in Pennsylvania could hope to find. That’s according to Dr. Joe Morris, a senior […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

'Major error': Pa. voters on Trump endorsing Oz in Senate primary

Dogs should eat food, not burnt brown balls. Explore Ohio's Earliest Settlements in Appalachia Ohio. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Clipperpro /. SPONSORED. New Toenail Clipper is A Must-Have For Seniors In Ohio. LeafFilter /. SPONSORED. Avoid...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

State legislatures can’t overturn presidential election results

[This article has been published in Restoring America highlight how electoral law and a proper interpretation of the U.S. Constitution undermines the claim that state legislatures have the power to overturn presidential election results.]. Another batch of emails from John Eastman, the conservative legal scholar at the heart of President...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania primary 2022: A last-minute guide to everything you need to know to vote May 17

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. On May 17, Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania will vote for candidates running in local and statewide races. The victors will compete in general election races that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy