ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US ambassador to Russia meets with counterparts in ‘pre-scheduled meeting’

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOBKf_0faffkKA00

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan met with his Russian counterparts on Wednesday, a State Department official told the Washington Examiner .

The meeting, which comes as Russia continues its nearly three-month war in Ukraine and roughly a month after they agreed to a prisoner swap, was pre-scheduled, and they were set "to discuss a narrow set of bilateral issues," the official explained.

UKRAINE COULD 'DEFINITELY WIN' DEPENDING ON HOW VICTORY IS DEFINED, EXPERTS SAY

The official did not provide specific details about the meeting or topics, adding, "In general, we do not provide readouts of diplomatic communication."

Russia released Trevor Reed , an American and former Marine who had been wrongly detained, in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Connecticut for conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the United States, late last month.

There are now two Americans, Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner , who are being wrongfully detained in Russia. Whelan, also a former Marine, has been detained for more than three years after getting arrested and convicted of being a spy despite his repeated denials, while Griner, a professional basketball player, was allegedly caught with illegal drugs at a Moscow airport.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The families of Americans who are being wrongfully detained abroad recently rallied outside the White House with the hope of getting a meeting with President Joe Biden and raising awareness. Reed's father and sister, Joey and Taylor, and Whelan's sister Elizabeth participated with those who have relatives being detained in Iran, Venezuela, and China, among other countries.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Reuters

With China in focus, Biden makes $150 million commitment to ASEAN leaders

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden opened a gathering of Southeast Asian leaders with a promise to spend $150 million on their infrastructure, security, pandemic preparedness and other efforts aimed at countering the influence of rival China. On Thursday, Biden started a two-day summit with the 10-nation...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Iran#Russian#State Department#The Washington Examiner#Marine#Americans
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Independent

Scheherazade: Giant £570m superyacht ‘owned by Vladimir Putin’ is seized by Italian authorities

The Italian government has seized a luxury superyacht worth an estimated £570m that is believed to be linked to Russian president Vladimir Putin.The vessel was impounded as part of the EU’s sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, under which similar yachts belonging to Russian oligarchs have been confiscated.The six-deck Scheherazade had been undergoing repairs in the port of Marina di Carrara in Tuscany since last September. Recent activity at the dockside suggested that the crew were preparing to put the yacht to sea, as calls grew for it to be included in the sanctions.The Italian finance...
POLITICS
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
205K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy