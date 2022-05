Since Android was first launched in 2008, it has become the most widely used mobile operating system in the world. As we move toward an all-connected world, smartphones have become an essential pylon in our society, and Android powers everything from bleeding-edge, ultra-expensive flagships to low-tier, under $100 smartphones, so its flexibility has allowed it to become hugely successful. Still, we're constantly impressed by how quickly Android is growing, even today. At Google I/O 2022, the company shared a few numbers to show the world Android growth is still more healthy than ever.

