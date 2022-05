Nine students from the region have been awarded the National Science Foundation’s Noyce Scholarship at Fort Hays State University for the 2022-23 school year. The Noyce Teacher-Leader Program at FHSU offers a renewable scholarship designed to help support high-achieving math and science students who want to become secondary or middle level teachers after graduation. The scholarship is a ‘cost-of-attendance’ scholarship worth over $14,000 per year.

