COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving head coach Steve Bultman was inducted into the International Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame as one of six members of the Class of 2020/2021. Bultman is one of the nation’s most respected and innovative swim coaches, a two-time U.S. Olympic Team coach and has overseen one of the most dramatic rises to power in college swimming history since taking over at A&M in 1999.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO