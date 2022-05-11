ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Texas police still searching for answers on murder of Kristen Lea Wilson in 1996

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking the public for help with information in a cold case out of Harris County. DPS is asking for information on the 1996 murder of 29-year-old Kristen Lea Wilson of Houston. On November 28, 1996, Wilson did not...

www.fox7austin.com

