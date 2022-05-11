ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Who Will Be the Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate in 2022?

By Colorado Pols
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we normally do in an election year, we’re asking Colorado Pols readers to predict the future in several key upcoming races. This poll is about the Republican race for U.S. Senate in 2022. Will it be the top line candidate, State...

Eastman’s Latest Emails: A CU-erious Problem For Democracy

Following Tuesday’s big scoop from the Denver Post’s Elizabeth Hernandez, the disclosure of new email communications originating from lead 2020 presidential coup plotter John Eastman’s University of Colorado email account while he was serving as the school’s Visiting Scholar in Conservative Thought and Policy and simultaneously helping Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election, national news outlets have zeroed in on new details in these emails about Eastman’s advice to Republicans in Pennsylvania to submit bogus electors arrived at through highly un-democratic arithmetic in order to throw the state’s support to Trump. Politico’s Kyle Cheney:
Get More Smarter on Thursday (May 12)

► The 2022 Colorado legislative session is in the books!. For a recap of the final days and the session overall, check out these stories from The Denver Post; Colorado Public Radio; Colorado Newsline; and Denver7. Here’s a statement from the office of Governor Jared Polis on the results of...
PNC’s Winners and Losers of the 2022 Colorado legislative session

With abortion rights facing their greatest peril ever, Colorado lawmakers rose to the occasion to codify essential abortion rights protections into Colorado statute ahead of the possible repeal of Roe v. Wade later this year. The Reproductive Health Equity Act will ensure that Colorado remains a haven for abortion care no matter what happens at the federal level, and Colorado voters are energized to protect abortion rights while punishing the right for endangering them. Reps. Meg Froelich and Daneya Esgar in the House and Sen. Julie Gonzales were the prime sponsors.
Thursday Open Thread

Ah, there is that rentier capitalism rearing its ugly mug. Elitism is gross. Shame on Polis and shame on you for so easily shafting the working class. Mobile home lot rent control is different from apartment rent control though. Owners are basically stuck in their parks, captive to big corporations who can raise rent at will. Competition between parks really isn't at play very much, homeowners really can't just pick up and move, and there aren't a lot of new parks being developed. They're doing it in California, not that that's necessarily an indication it's the right thing to do. I probably wouldn't do mobile home lot rent control without designated mobile home zoning though.
