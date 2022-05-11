Who Will Be the Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate in 2022?

Ah, there is that rentier capitalism rearing its ugly mug. Elitism is gross. Shame on Polis and shame on you for so easily shafting the working class. Mobile home lot rent control is different from apartment rent control though. Owners are basically stuck in their parks, captive to big corporations who can raise rent at will. Competition between parks really isn't at play very much, homeowners really can't just pick up and move, and there aren't a lot of new parks being developed. They're doing it in California, not that that's necessarily an indication it's the right thing to do. I probably wouldn't do mobile home lot rent control without designated mobile home zoning though.

COMMERCE CITY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO