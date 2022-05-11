ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainwater Foundation to cover graduation parking costs

 2 days ago
A generous donation by the Rainwater Charitable Foundation will cover the cost of parking for families attending all Fort Worth ISD graduation ceremonies scheduled at Dickies Arena this year.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Rainwater Foundation and its President Jeremy Smith for this support and their continued commitment to our students,” Superintendent Kent Scribner said. “This will allow our families to celebrate with no worries about the extra expense of parking.”

“Hopefully this grant helps remove a financial barrier that some members of our community might have faced in celebrating the perseverance and achievements of our graduating seniors. Congratulations to the Class of 2022!” Smith said. “And thanks to the families, educators and mentors that helped them along the way.”

The surprise announcement came after much public discussion about the burden the $20 per vehicle parking fee would place on some families in the FWISD. Fourteen FWISD commencement ceremonies are scheduled at Dickies Arena between May 31 and June 4.

