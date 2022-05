Liverpool had quite a minor injury scare during its 2022 FA Cup Final win over Chelsea on Saturday. Liverpool center-back Virgil van Dijk was subbed off in the last minutes of normal time due to an apparent knee injury. The veteran Dutch defender was able to walk off the pitch on his own power, and manager Jurgen Klopp opted to sub in Joel Matip to replace him for the extra time session.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO