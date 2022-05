Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy "involved" in shooting in exactly the way you think: Yesterday afternoon, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office released a statement from the County's Force Investigation Team showing that the person the deputy shot is receiving treatment for a single wound. A few hours after the incident I spoke over the phone with a local resident who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened. She said she heard several gunshots and lots of yelling between people, one of whom she concluded was the person who allegedly fled the police on the scene. That's all I've been able to independently confirm of the cops' press release, and so that's all the commentary we're going to give this story until the independent investigation releases more information about the shooting.

