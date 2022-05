Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill received a lot of criticism earlier this month when he said it's not his job to mentor Malik Willis. "We're competing against each other, we're watching the same tape, we're doing the same drills," Tannehill said. "I don't think it's my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that's a great thing."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO