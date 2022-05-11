ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamber launches partnership promoting regional economic growth

 2 days ago
The Fort Worth Chamber launched its Regional Economic Development Partnership, promoting regional growth and economic development across the western side of the DFW metro. The first-of-its-kind collaboration brings together more than 18 municipalities and counties to strengthen community relationships, track business trends and share data and resources.

The partnership will have a dual focus: supporting existing local businesses through enhanced retention efforts as well as marketing the region as a target destination for relocating companies.

“We’re extremely proud to launch this initiative with nearly 20 organizations committed to date,” said Chris Strayer, executive vice president of economic development for the Fort Worth Chamber. “This collaboration provides invaluable information and resources to our regional partners and we’re so excited to work together to grow and develop our local economy.”

“As Parker County continues to experience rapid growth, we are excited to partner with the Fort Worth Chamber in our efforts to recruit and retain great employers,” said Patrick Lawler, executive director for the Parker County Economic Development Council. “Collaborative efforts and community partnerships are essential to our mission to strengthen and grow a vibrant and diverse economic future for Parker County. We look forward to continued growth in North Texas.”

The founding partners committed to investing in the organization are the City of Burleson, City of Corinth, City of Granbury, City of Joshua, City of Keller, City of Mansfield, City of Saginaw, City of Southlake, City of Weatherford, Cleburne Economic Development Foundation Inc., Decatur Economic Development Corp., Grapevine Economic Development, HEB Economic Development Foundation, North Richland Hills Economic Development and Parker County Economic Development.

Regional partnership funds are earmarked to grow the region through business attraction, marketing and project management.

Learn more online or view a video about the partnership.

Photo: A new regional partnership aims to promote economic development in the western side of the DFW metroplex.

