As Heber Valley residents and governments weigh in on the ongoing study to reduce city traffic, local businesses are keeping an eye on how they could be impacted. To build, or not to build, a bypass to reroute highway traffic around Heber City? The Utah Department of Transportation is in a years-long process of answering that question. Among those most impacted by any changes to U.S. Highway 40, which runs right through downtown, are local businesses.

HEBER CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO