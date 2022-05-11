ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASAP Ant Releases ‘Lil Black Jean Jacket 3’ Album f/ ASAP Rocky, Currensy, Larry June, and More

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASAP Ant has returned with the third installment of his Lil Black Jean Jacket series, and he’s brought some friends along for the album, including ASAP Rocky, Larry June, Currensy, Lil B, and ASAP Twelvyy. The threequel arrives via Ant’s Marino Infantry brand as well as Create Music...

www.complex.com

