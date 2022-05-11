ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boswell High sophomore takes top prize in Mayor’s Parker’s art contest

Fort Worth, Texas
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghq1w_0fafb08x00

Boswell High School sophomore Alyssa Duntley won Best in Show in the 2022 Mayor Mattie Parker High School Art Competition.

Her work and other top selections are featured in a two-week exhibition at Fort Works Art Gallery, 2100 Montgomery St., through May 21.

Duntley’s work, Punk Store, NYC, is a 20-by-16-inch oil on canvas and will be featured at the mayor's office in Fort Worth City Hall for one year.

Photo: Mayor Parker congratulates Duntley on her Best in Show honor.

