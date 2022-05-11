Boswell High sophomore takes top prize in Mayor’s Parker’s art contest

Boswell High School sophomore Alyssa Duntley won Best in Show in the 2022 Mayor Mattie Parker High School Art Competition.

Her work and other top selections are featured in a two-week exhibition at Fort Works Art Gallery, 2100 Montgomery St., through May 21.

Duntley’s work, Punk Store, NYC, is a 20-by-16-inch oil on canvas and will be featured at the mayor's office in Fort Worth City Hall for one year.

Photo: Mayor Parker congratulates Duntley on her Best in Show honor.

