Golf

Brooks Koepka Had To Withdraw: Golf World Reacts

By Andrew McCarty
 3 days ago
Earlier Wednesday morning, the golf world learned some troubling news about Brooks Koepka. The star golfer had to withdraw from this weekend's Byron Nelson Classic, according to a statement from the PGA Tour. A reason was not given, though he's battled injuries for much of...

Comments / 4

Related
InsideHook

How Many Golfers Are Leaving PGA Tour for Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Series?

Speaking ahead of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational, which is set to be held at the Centurion Golf Club outside London next month, series CEO Greg Norman called the gruesome 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul a “mistake” and noted “the good that the country is doing in changing its culture.”
GOLF
The Independent

‘Just go’: Justin Thomas sends message to players set to quit PGA Tour for Saudi series

Justin Thomas has called on players planning to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series to ‘just go’.Over the past few weeks, players have requested releases from both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour in order to play in the tournament.There are eight scheduled events this year - with the first set to take place at the Centurion Club from 9-11 June.And Thomas, who has confirmed he will definitely remain on the PGA Tour, wants the players interested in competing in the Saudi-backed events to hurry up with the switch.Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:...
GOLF
Golf.com

How many PGA Tour pros are leaving for LIV? Here’s one pro’s best guess

The PGA Tour has drawn a line in the sand. Now the biggest question in men’s professional golf is this: Who’s going to cross it?. On Tuesday, the Tour denied waivers for its members to play in the inaugural LIV Golf event, which is scheduled for Centurion Golf Club just outside of London in a month’s time. In doing so, they made it clear that its pros won’t be able to have it both ways — at least, not without some lawyers involved.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Phil Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship

Just six days before Phil Mickelson’s highly anticipated return to the game, it was announced Friday that the defending champion had withdrawn from this year’s PGA Championship. In a statement released today, the PGA of America said:. “We have just been informed that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#The Pga Tour#The Pga Championship
The Spun

Terrell Owens Has Been Traded: Football World Reacts

Terrell Owens is on the move. It was announced this week that he has been traded from the Zappers to the Knights in the first-ever Fan Controlled Football trade. The first trade in FCF history is quite intriguing to say the least, as it involves the Beasts, Knights and Zappers.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jim Nantz gives honest opinion on Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is one of the world’s most famous golfers, but he has recently found himself in some hot water following his comments about the PGA Tour, as well as his disturbing comments regarding human rights violations in Saudi Arabia. He has caught a ton of flack for these...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
Golf.com

‘I was so nervous’: Michelle Wie West reflects on playing PGA Tour event as teenager

It feels like a lifetime ago now, but not too long ago, Michelle Wie West was accomplishing unprecedented feats in the world of golf. In 2003, at the age of 13, Wie West became the youngest winner of an adult USGA-sanctioned tournament when she took the title at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links. That same year, she became the youngest player to make the cut in an LPGA tournament and major, surviving the cut line in Palm Springs.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson? He’s out. But Tiger Woods? He appears to be in at PGA.

Phil Mickelson? He withdrew. Tiger Woods? He’s committing further. Albeit in the strangest of circumstances, golf’s biggest names are making headlines together again. And if you would have foreseen this sequence a year ago, well, we actually don’t believe you. In a somewhat odd news overlap late...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth escapes once again with "shot of the year"

Jordan Spieth added another incredible shot to the Jordan Spieth escape act collection during Friday's second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour. Spieth, who recently claimed his 13th PGA Tour victory at the RBC Heritage after missing the cut for the first time in his career at the Masters, started his second round on the 10th hole at TPC Craig Ranch.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Greg Norman raises with another two billion

Do you remember the post on the Arab SuperLega of golf between a real circuit or a race of old glories? Delete everything, or almost. The PGA Tour denied all players permission to take the field for the Liv Invitational Series. For his part, Greg Norman, after a double extra-sporting...
GOLF
Golf Digest

The Club Pro Crisis

"The last subject I want to talk about, and most importantly, is something we've discussed a lot this week. We've gone from a demand problem in terms of players to a supply problem. The lack of supply is hours in the day, lack of balance in our members' lives and a lack of pipeline of talent to replace our aging population … virtually everyone has been asked to raise the bar, to do more with the same, to work insane hours. It's absolutely unsustainable, and there's a crisis brewing for facilities that don't get in front of it. They simply won't be able to deliver the same level of service in the short-term, much less attract the next generation of talent. We have to shout this message from the rooftops, change the dynamic and restore work-life balance."
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 3 on Saturday

Three men sit atop the leaderboard at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson heading into the weekend at TPC Craig Ranch. First-round leader Sebastian Munoz followed up his red-hot 12-under 60 in the opening round with a 3-under 69 on Friday to sit at 15 under. The former North Texas Mean Green standout is joined by Texan Ryan Palmer, who shot up the leaderboard on Friday thanks to a 10-under 62, and journeyman David Skinns.
GOLF
Golf.com

Why these 2 quick tests can reveal a lot about your golf swing

We hear teachers talk a lot about different moves in the golf swing, and how they can help golfers hit better shots. But those are only helpful if the golfer on the other end can actually do those moves. What are your physical capabilities? Where are you limitations? And how do those affect the way you swing the golf club?
SPORTS
