The Chicago Bears have revealed their 2022 NFL schedule, which features one of the easiest slates in the league. Aside from facing their NFC North rivals twice this season, the Bears will square off against the AFC East and NFC East, which includes home games against the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, as well as away games against the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO