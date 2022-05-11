ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

Burglars, one armed, sought in Bedford County

By Pat Thomas
WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Surveillance photos have been released as part of the search for four people who burglarized a home in April. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened at a home on...

www.wdbj7.com

WDBJ7.com

Alleged police impersonator arrested after chase along I-81

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver faces several charges after a police chase along I-81 in Virginia Thursday. Roberto Jasser Villarreal Rios, 39, of Elizabeth, NJ is charged with:. Throwing a Missile from a Vehicle (6 counts) Felony Elude. Reckless Driving. Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (2 counts)
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Two teens missing from Elkton

Two teenagers have been reported missing from Elkton. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Fourteen-year-old Ashlynn Bailey and 17-year-old Brooklyn Dovel have been missing from their Elkton home since May 8th and 9th, respectively. Ashlynn is white, has blonde hair and brown eyes, stands five-foot-three and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue skirt and t-shirt. Brooklyn is white, has brown hair and brown eyes, stands five-foot-six and weighs 215 pounds. She wears eyeglasses and requires medication, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports she may be in need of medical attention. The teens could be traveling in a black, four-door Nissan Kicks SUV.
ELKTON, VA
WGAU

Deputies: Virginia man had 11,000 fentanyl pills in his home

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Virginia announced they arrested a man who they said had massive amounts of drugs in his home, as well as guns and cash. Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post, where they shared a photo of the approximately 11,000 fentanyl pills seized. Deputies said the drugs have a street value of $120,000.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County man missing

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man reported missing April 16. Stephen Tyler Johnson was last reported seen on foot leaving the area of Lee Place in Campbell County, according to the department. Police say Johnson is 6′3″ and 160 pounds...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested in deadly fentanyl linked overdose of 14-year-old in Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Police have a 21-year-old man in custody in connection with the deadly overdose of a teenager in Virginia, according to authorities. Prince William County Police said the overdose happened on April 26 at a home in Woodbridge. The victim, who was identified as a 14-year-old boy, was found unresponsive and taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The death occurred less than 48 hours following the overdose death of another teen, a 15-year-old, in Woodbridge.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies search for person who stole items from store in Boones Mill

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to track down the person connected with stealing several items from a store. It happened at the James River Equipment at 76 Taylors Road in Boones Mill on Monday, May 9. When deputies arrived, they were told that the incident happened between 6 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man taken to hospital after report of suspicious interaction at Lynchburg shopping center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A report of an attempted child abduction Wednesday was found not criminal in nature, but landed a man in a hospital for declining health conditions. According to Lynchburg Police, a report came in late Wednesday night that a 10-year-old girl was approached by a suspicious man that afternoon at the Plaza Shopping Center. The man was said to be driving a white SUV and asked the girl to get in his vehicle, but she refused, leading him to drive away.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Mount Airy News

Suspect in Monday fatal shooting found dead

Authorities have released the name and cause of death of a man found earlier this week dead while sitting on a lawnmower, and a second man — identified as a “person of interest” in the shooting, is now dead. Deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office initially...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Driver fatigue could be factor in deadly Nelson Co. crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Charges are pending in connection with a Sunday night crash in Nelson County that left one person dead and another hurt, police tell WFXR News. Virginia State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 8 along Lowesville Road, nearly a quarter-mile east of Whitehead Road.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police search for driver after Pittsylvania Co. hit-and-run

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are looking for a red pickup and its driver after a reported hit-and-run around 11:30 a.m. Friday near Mount Cross Road and Mill Creek Road. According to Danville Police, the driver of the truck hit another vehicle and then drove off. If...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two firefighters taken to hospital after Pittsylvania Co. fire

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Around 15 minutes into the response, an explosion within the home from the multiple oxygen tanks stored inside was heard. Both Hurt firefighters were taken to a hospital as a result of the explosion, but only one was found to be injured. The firefighter is being treated for moderate burns, according to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Police, locals react to downtown Roanoke crash that seriously injured pedestrian

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, downtown Roanoke was filled with the usual sounds of the city. Cars and pedestrians out and about. But just one day earlier, a man was hit by a car at the intersection of Campbell Avenue SW and 1st Street SW around 6 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
WJHL

Crash on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County cleared

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County caused traffic delays in the northbound lanes Thursday. According to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department, the crash occurred at 10:57 a.m. near the 60 mile marker. The alert described the crash as causing property damage and encouraged drivers to […]
WDBJ7.com

Boiler causes smoke scare within Galax hospital

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A report of a structure fire led multiple departments to a malfunctioned boiler Saturday afternoon at the Twin County Regional Hospital (200 Hospital Drive). According to the Galax Fire Department, a smoke column was observed while in route, leading to the request of mutual aid from...
GALAX, VA
WJHL

Skid steer falls on man in Washington County, VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — MedFlight airlifted one person to an area hospital Friday following a skid steer accident in Southwest Virginia. According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, deputies responded to the 8400 block of Hidden Valley Road. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a skid steer had fallen on […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA

