Burglars, one armed, sought in Bedford County

Two teenagers have been reported missing from Elkton. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Fourteen-year-old Ashlynn Bailey and 17-year-old Brooklyn Dovel have been missing from their Elkton home since May 8th and 9th, respectively. Ashlynn is white, has blonde hair and brown eyes, stands five-foot-three and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue skirt and t-shirt. Brooklyn is white, has brown hair and brown eyes, stands five-foot-six and weighs 215 pounds. She wears eyeglasses and requires medication, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports she may be in need of medical attention. The teens could be traveling in a black, four-door Nissan Kicks SUV.

ELKTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO