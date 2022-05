Earlier in the night RK-Bro stormed WWE SmackDown and had some shots to deliver to The Bloodline, saying that Roman Reigns always bailed The Usos out when they didn't deliver and that they couldn't make any decisions for The Bloodline. Then Riddle took on Sami Zayn (who has seen himself as an ally to The Bloodline) and defeated him, and The Usos weren't happy about RK-Bro's words or actions. They decided to come out and respond to RK-Bro and their Tag Team Unification Challenge, and they were joined by The Tribal Chief as well.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO