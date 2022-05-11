Elden Ring Has Now Sold More Than 13 Million Copies

A new PlayStation State of Play may be happening in June. It has been many, many months since the last big PlayStation State of Play. Earlier this year, there was a State of Play that focused on Japanese games and then there was one dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy, but nothing that quite rivals the one we got last September. In September 2021, Sony put together a massive PlayStation State of Play with reveals for games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Wolverine, God of War: Ragnarok, and many, many more. We're still waiting for more news on many of those games and it seems like there's a good chance we'll be getting some very, very soon.

