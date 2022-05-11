Elden Ring Has Now Sold More Than 13 Million Copies

Starfield on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC was delayed this week from its November 11, 2022 release date to 2023. Obviously, the game needs more time, but a new report suggests there's more wrong with the game. According to Bloomberg journalist, Jason Schreier, he spoke to developers at Bethesda Game Studios in the spring of 2020 who were worried about releasing the game in 2022 with fears that the game would be the "next Cyberpunk." As you may know, Cyberpunk 2077 had a disastrous launch, largely because it wasn't ready to release. That said, this was after multiple delays. In other words, multiple delays didn't help Cyberpunk 2077, and that's because Cyberpunk 2077 didn't just need more time to squash bugs. It had severe design issues and, more importantly, management issues.
