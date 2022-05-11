ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring Has Now Sold More Than 13 Million Copies

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince debuting back in February, Elden Ring has sold more than 13.4 million copies worldwide. Publisher Bandai Namco shared that incredible figure in a new financial report (translated by SiliconEra). The majority of those sales came in March, when the game managed to move more than 12 million copies. It's a...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

