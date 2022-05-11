ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honea Path, SC

Upstate woman who lost both arms in dog attack returns home

By Rob Jones
An Upstate is back home from the hospital after she was mauled by dogs, earlier this year. Kyleen Waltman was walking down a road near her home in Honea Path March 21st, when she was savagely attacked by a pack of dogs.

A good Samaritan was passing by and saw the attack, he was able to scrae the dogs off by firing his gun. Emergency personel arrived and Waltman was flown to an area hospital, where both of arms would undergo amputation.
Justin Minor, the man who owned the dogs, has been charged following the attack.

The case is set to be heard by a Grand Jury in the upcoming future. Waltman's family says that she has undergone a myriad of surgeries in the weeks since the attack, but thankfully she was able to recover enough to return home earlier this week.

