Weld County, CO

3-year-old dies following shooting in Weld County

By David Mullen
 3 days ago
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl in Weld County.

The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of Second Street in Frederick, according to the Frederick Police Department.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Authorities had not released the victim's name as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Police said an investigation is underway, and the Weld County District Attorney's Office is involved in the investigation.

Girl fatally shot in Frederick was Adams Co. deputy’s daughter

A 3-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Frederick was the daughter of an Adams County sheriff’s deputy. Frederick police were called to a home on the 6800 block of 2nd Street late Sunday morning. There, they found Avery Eskam suffering from life-threatening injuries; she was pronounced dead at the hospital. She is the daughter of Sgt. Brett Eskam. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office called Eskam, a lauded officer of 17 years, but foremost a father whose loss is “immeasurable.” Circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been released, but both Frederick police and the Weld County DA’s office are investigating.
FREDERICK, CO
3-Year-Old Avery Eskam Identified As Victim In Shooting At Frederick Home

(CBS4) – The 3-year-old victim of a weekend shooting in Frederick has been identified by Weld County authorities. The coroner says Avery Elaine Eskam was the young girl who died on Sunday morning after being rushed to the hospital with injuries. The shooting happened at a home at 6823 2nd Street. (credit: CBS) The cause of death remains under investigation. The Frederick Police Department along with the Weld County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.
FREDERICK, CO
CBS Denver

Deputy’s Daughter Identified As Shooting Victim At Frederick Home

(CBS4) – The 3-year-old victim of a weekend shooting in Frederick has been identified by Weld County authorities as the daughter of an Adams County Sheriff’s sergeant. The coroner says Avery Elaine Eskam was the young girl who died on Sunday morning after being rushed to the hospital with injuries. The shooting happened at a home at 6823 2nd Street in Frederick. (credit: CBS) The cause of death remains under investigation. The Frederick Police Department along with the Weld County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.
WELD COUNTY, CO
