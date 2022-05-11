3-year-old dies following shooting in Weld County

(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl in Weld County.

The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of Second Street in Frederick, according to the Frederick Police Department.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Authorities had not released the victim's name as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Police said an investigation is underway, and the Weld County District Attorney's Office is involved in the investigation.