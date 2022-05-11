Sacramento gas prices break record again. See costs on this interactive California map

Join The Canopy

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento.

The Sacramento area broke a record Wednesday for highest average regular gas price at $5.80 per gallon, which is around 16 cents higher than last week’s average, according to the American Automobile Association.

The average price of regular gas in California is $5.85 per gallon, which is $1.44 higher than the national average which also set its record Wednesday $4.40 a gallon.

The interactive map below shows the average price of a regular gallon of gasoline in each California county. Prices will differ slightly from the metro-wide numbers provided by AAA :

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Loading…