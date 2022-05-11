ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento gas prices break record again. See costs on this interactive California map

By Noor Adatia
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

The Sacramento area broke a record Wednesday for highest average regular gas price at $5.80 per gallon, which is around 16 cents higher than last week’s average, according to the American Automobile Association.

The average price of regular gas in California is $5.85 per gallon, which is $1.44 higher than the national average which also set its record Wednesday $4.40 a gallon.

The interactive map below shows the average price of a regular gallon of gasoline in each California county. Prices will differ slightly from the metro-wide numbers provided by AAA :

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Max Teo
3d ago

The Democraps created these high gas prices, vote red before they destroy America!

