ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

Juvenile sustains gunshot wound while turkey hunting

By Ben Mitchell
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245AOA_0fafXZm300

Hartford, VT — Vermont State Police and the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife are currently investigating a hunting incident that occurred on Sunday at around 11:38 am in a wooded area off Quarry Road. A juvenile sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury while turkey hunting with 52-year-old Brent Lehouiller of Pomfret, VT, and was admitted to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The incident appears to be accidental, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Westminster or Vermont Fish & Wildlife.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Police: Vermont man dies after trying to put out wildfire alone

ROCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — A man was killed after apparently trying to battle a wildfire in Vermont, state police said Friday. Firefighters in Rochester found the man’s body about 200 yards east of a homestead while they extinguished a fire that burned about two acres of woods Thursday night, police said.
WCAX

Juvenile in critical condition following crash

CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An 18-year-old is in critical condition this morning, after police say he crashed his car in Charleston last night. Police are not releasing the name of the driver as he is considered a juvenile. Vermont State Police say he was traveling on Route 105, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a utility pole.
CHARLESTON, VT
WCAX

Bobcat bursts into Windsor home, attacks resident

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A bizarre incident played out in Windsor Friday morning. A bobcat was trapped in a home after attacking one of the residents. “We received a report from a resident that they had what they believed was a bobcat trapped inside of a bathroom,” said Windsor Police Chief Jennifer Frank.
WINDSOR, VT
WCAX

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in New Hampshire suspicious death

MANCHESTER. N.H. (WCAX) - Police are now calling a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire a murder. The suspect, Stephanie Beard, 34, is still on the run. According to Manchester Police, Beard has been charged with Second Degree Murder for allegedly stabbing John Glennon, 71, in the head. Police found...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Lebanon, NH
State
Vermont State
Lebanon, NH
Crime & Safety
mynbc5.com

Vermont man found dead after trying to suppress wildfire alone, police say

ROCHESTER, Vt. — Police are investigating the death of a man found by crews battling a wildfire Thursday afternoon along a mountain road in Rochester. Investigators said they were notified just before 8:30 p.m. that crews had found a body near Jones Mountain Road while they worked to extinguish a fire that burned at least two acres of forest. The man's identity is being withheld while police notify family, except to confirm that he lived in the community.
ROCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Vt. man caught breaking into police impoundment lot

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Lebanon Police say a Vershire man faces charges after breaking into their impoundment lot. Officials say Damien Rousseau, 29, was spotted Thursday trying to hide in the police department’s impoundment lot, a day after he was arrested and his car seized in a heroin bust.
LEBANON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on US Route 7, Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Wallingford this morning. The crash took place on US Route 7 at the intersection of North Main Street and Cumberland Farms at around 8:50 a.m. Police identified the drivers as Rita Hansen, 71, of Rutland, and Mark Hathaway, 56, of...
WALLINGFORD, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Hunting#Fish#Vermont State Police#Accident#Pomfret Vt#Vermont Fish Wildlife#Nexstar Media Inc
WCAX

Police take part in Orange County drug raids

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple police agencies conducted drug raids at two Orange County homes early Friday. It happened at homes on Route 110 and Donna Lane in the town of Washington. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, federal agents seized approximately 570 bags of fentanyl, more than 30 grams of cocaine base, and more than a dozen guns. Nicole Leclair, 34, and Christopher Emmons, 51, both of Washington, were arrested. LeClair was charged with the distribution of drugs at her home. Emmons was charged with knowingly allowing his home to be used for drug activity.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Drug trafficking investigation underway in Orange County

WASHINGTON — Members of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are executing search and arrest warrants at a pair of residences in central Vermont. A spokesperson with state police said authorities arrived in Washington on Friday morning as part of an investigation into drug trafficking and firearms possession in the community.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynbc5.com

2 arrested, others at large after multi-agency drug raid in Vermont

WASHINGTON — Two Vermonters were arrested on federal drug charges Friday following a multi-agency raid at their homes in Washington, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. It comes after what federal officials have described as a months-long investigation into the properties, listed as likely drug trafficking locations. A...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Several arrests after "large, unruly crowds" at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — Several arrests were made on Hampton Beach Friday night, after what officers described as large, unruly crowds formed. In a Facebook post, the Hampton Police Department says the groups were dispersed when officers saw fights start to break out. The groups then went to Ocean Boulevard...
HAMPTON, NH
mynbc5.com

Emergency crews in Vermont hike steep terrain to contain forest fire

RICHMOND, Vt. — Emergency crews on Wednesday contained a multi-acre forest fire in a densely-wooded area of Richmond. Members of the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Robbins Road just before 5 p.m. to battle the flames. The fire grew to roughly two acres before being contained, according to crew members.
WCAX

Vt. Fish & Wildlife: Father shot son while turkey shooting

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating a hunting-related shooting in the Upper Valley involving a 14-year-old. Vermont State Police say Brent Lehouiller, 52, of Pomfret, was turkey hunting with the teen off Quarry Road in Hartford Sunday morning. Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say the son shot and wounded a turkey. Both then split up to locate the bird, but when the father attempted to shoot the turkey, he shot his son instead.
HARTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Police: 14-year-old shot by father while hunting in Vermont

HARTFORD, Vt. — A 14-year-old boy is receiving treatment in a hospital after being shot by his father while turkey hunting, according to police. Investigators said the pair was hunting Sunday morning when the boy shot and wounded a turkey, prompting the hunters to split up in an attempt to locate it. Fish and Wildlife officials said the father, a 52-year-old man, was "attempting to shoot the wounded turkey" when his son was struck.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Police respond to New Hampshire shooting

COLUMBIA, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man faces charges after police say he fired a gun at two other people. It happened Thursday morning on Meriden Hill in the town of Columbia. New Hampshire State Police say Aron Theriault, 25, of Columbia, fired the handgun at the workers who were doing construction on a home. No one was injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy