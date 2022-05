LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A charter school teacher is off the job after she posted a viral social media post about LGBTQ youth. The decision to part ways with Jenna Hall, who taught at Renaissance Academy in Lehi, came after an investigation into a video that was posted to social media of Hall saying she is queer and other LGBTQ students figured it out and now see her as a safe space to come visit.

