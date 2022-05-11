Video: 49ers star Arik Armstead reads to Leataata Floyd school children in Sacramento

Arik Armstead, a former Pleasant Grove High School star football player and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman, visited second and third-grade students from Leataata Floyd Elementary School in Sacramento on Friday to read and discuss two books.

The books were “The Invisible Boy” by Trudy Ludwig and “Strictly No Elephants” by Lisa Mantchev.

The eyewear company Zenni sponsored the event and provided each student with blue light blockers, 49ers sunglasses and gift certificates for prescription glasses “to anyone that needed them to allow the students to continue reading while protecting their eyes,” according to a news release from the 49ers.

Armstead, a native of Sacramento, has been passionate about working with youth. He launched the Armstead Academic Project, which works to ensure all students have access to a quality education.