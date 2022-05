Hayden Rinde, has been named manager of member engagement and events for the Pocono Chamber. “I am so excited to be joining the Pocono Chamber and getting to know this area more! I have been working the Affiliated Chambers team from the last 10 months in communities like Emmaus, Coopersburg and Macungie just to name a few,” Rinde said.

MACUNGIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO