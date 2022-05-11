ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Douglas County sheriff supports election amendment on ballot

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIfgH_0fafWD8a00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – In November, Kansas voters will choose whether or not to amend the state constitution to require the election of sheriff’s in each county .

The proposed amendment received two-thirds votes in both the Kansas House and Senate and will now be in the hands of Kansas voters.

A “yes” vote would require every county that has not abolished its sheriff’s office as of January 2022 to require elections for sheriff to a four-year term. It would also allow a sheriff to be recalled or removed from office by the attorney general.

A “no” vote would continue to allow counties to consolidate the sheriff’s office and police departments, as is the case in Riley County.

Andover homeowners question city code

Riley County consolidated its sheriff’s office with the Manhattan and Ogden City police departments in 1974 and has the combined department answer to a board led by local officials. It’s the only Kansas county where residents don’t elect a sheriff.

But supporters of the proposed amendment said sheriffs should remain directly accountable to voters.

Douglas County Sherriff Jay Armbrister was sworn into his office on January 11, 2021, and offered support for the amendment.

“Throughout my career and in the more recent experience of being elected Douglas County Sheriff, I have seen the importance of the people having the opportunity to elect a law enforcement position that serves an entire county,” Armbrister said. “Especially as a way to provide input and feedback on policy and how a sheriff’s office should serve a community.”

Opponents to the amendment include Rep. Sydney Carlin (D-Manhattan) and Rep. Mike Dodson (R-Manhattan), both of whom reside in Riley County.

“If a county wishes to have a sheriff, that’s a great choice,” Dodson said. “Likewise, if a county wishes to consolidate, they should be able to do that.”

The constitutional amendment will be on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Driverless vehicles bill approved by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly approved a new law on Friday which will allow driverless vehicles to operate in the state. Kelly signed Senate Bill 313, which is described by the Kansas Legislature as permitting the operation of driverless-capable vehicles without a human driver with the automated driving system engaged under certain […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

More Kansas children hospitalized with COVID this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas children hospitalized with COVID-19 increased in the last seven days. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 21 children are currently hospitalized with the virus, compared to nine last week. The KDHE said 56 adults are also hospitalized with COVID-19 this week. That’s four fewer than […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas sports wagering bill signed by Gov. Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has signed a bill that will allow Kansans to legally participate in sports wagering. Senate Bill 84 will also allow state casinos to use digital platforms and create sportsbooks. The bill will also allow venues such as restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veterans organizations to hold sports […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Manhattan, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Douglas County, KS
Elections
City
Andover, KS
Douglas County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Elections
KSN News

Kansas legalizes sports betting, then gets sued

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW & AP) — Kansas has legalized sports betting. But the state was sued almost immediately Thursday by a state-owned casino operator over an unrelated part of the law designed to revive a long-closed greyhound track in its area. State officials and others weren’t sure ahead of Gov. Kelly’s signing of sports betting […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Carlin
KSN News

Deadly crash closes highway in northeast Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are warning drivers to use caution if they are driving on U.S. Highway 24 near Flush Road in Pottawatomie County. The eastbound lanes are closed, according to sheriff’s deputies. Just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, a passenger vehicle going north on Flush Road failed to stop for a stop sign. It […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Emporia man injured in shooting along highway in Chase County

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) investigated a shooting in Chase County that injured a 33-year-old man along Highway 150 early Friday morning. According to a news release sent by the KBI, around 6:15 a.m., the Chase County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that a passenger in a vehicle […]
CHASE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Election#Wdaf#The Kansas House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSN News

How to avoid KDOT’s 24-mile detour at Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — For the last two weeks of May, highway drivers heading east from Newton will have to deal with the closing of a popular highway ramp. The Kansas Department of Transportation will close the northbound U.S. Interstate 135 ramp to eastbound U.S. Highway 50. KDOT has been patching ramps along I-135 and […]
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Missing Missouri girl found safe

NEOSHO, Mo. — A 12-year-old girl who went missing from her Neosho, Missouri home early Tuesday, May 10, was found early this morning, walking along an Interstate. Neosho Police Chief Jason Baird said Ashley Stirewalt, the step-mom of Italia Renee Savage, was driving south on Interstate 49, near 86 Highway, when Stirewalt spotted a girl […]
NEOSHO, MO
KSN News

WFD: Father pulled daughter from room in east Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire that critically injured a father and daughter in east Wichita was caused by an overloaded electrical outlet, according to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD). The fire occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday evening in the 6100 block of east Zimmerly St., near the intersection of Lincoln St. and […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy