ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

This may be the only candidate who can give Attorney General Rob Bonta a race in November

By The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Gov. Gavin Newsom made history last year when he appointed Rob Bonta attorney general to succeed Xavier Becerra, who left Sacramento to become President Joe Biden’s health and human services secretary. Bonta is the first Filipino American to serve as attorney general, a distinction he previously held in the Legislature.

In slightly more than a year as attorney general, Bonta has taken the office in a more progressive direction. He has subpoenaed ExxonMobil as part of a broader investigation of the petroleum industry. He has adopted a stronger posture on state housing laws, launching a new office to crack down on scofflaw local governments that brazenly refuse to comply with reforms. And on Monday, the Associated Press reported that Kings County prosecutors had dropped murder charges against a woman in the stillborn death of her child after Bonta’s office found the state’s “fetal murder law was only intended to criminalize violence done to pregnant women that caused fetal death — not the women themselves.”

Bonta is undoubtedly a solid candidate for a full term as attorney general in the November general election. But for the time being, he is just Newsom’s choice for the job — not the choice of California voters.

Opinion

Bonta is likely to face one challenger this fall as a result of next month’s top-two primary, and the best candidate to make it a contest of contrasting styles and experiences is Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

Bonta should have to work hard to earn election to a four-year term. But that’s unlikely if either of his two Republican challengers advance to the fall.

Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, seems slightly more plausible and less extreme than his fellow Republican Eric Early, an attorney in private practice. But California has not elected a Republican attorney general since 1995, and neither candidate has the charisma or the ideas to buck that trend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqQ4v_0fafW62k00
Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is running for California Attorney General. Photographed at the Stutzman Public Affairs in Sacramento, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Still, it will be difficult for Schubert to finish in the top two of the primary without an “R” or “D” next to her name on the ballot. She is a former Republican who entered the race with no party preference.

In 2018, Steve Poizner, who was running for insurance commissioner, became the first such unaffiliated candidate to place in the top-two primary. He was defeated in the general election by Democrat Ricardo Lara.

During her two terms as Sacramento district attorney, Schubert gained notoriety for her substantial role in securing the arrest and 2020 conviction of Joseph James DeAngelo, the notorious Golden State Killer, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole on 13 counts of murder and 13 counts of kidnapping to commit robbery. DeAngelo is believed to have committed 50 rapes over a 12-year period in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Though not as polished as Bonta, Schubert has been crisscrossing the state for months and is widely supported by law enforcement officials, organizations, prosecutors and crime victims. Schubert made history in her own right in 2014 as the first openly gay candidate elected to countywide office in Sacramento.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vjl3_0fafW62k00
California Attorney General Rob Bonta addresses the media in a joint press conference announcing the results of a 5-month long investigation into street gangs called No Fly Zone, on Friday afternoon, April 15, 2022 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

As the incumbent backed the majority party of California, Bonta played it safe in his endorsement interview with The Bee’s Editorial Board. He gave Schubert an opening when he took a pass on stating that domestic violence should be classified as a violent crime, which would make it more difficult for convicts to get reduced prison time.

“I think it is important to follow the data to determine what crimes are violent,” Bonta said. He added that ”we need to be open to domestic violence being included as a violent crime” but went no further.

Schubert pounced. “Attorney General Bonta has voted for bills that allow diversion for domestic violence and hate crimes,” she said. “If we really want to be a champion of women’s rights, we ought to call them what they are: violent crimes. “

Violent crime has surged in the pandemic era, making public safety, crime prevention and equal justice top of mind for many voters. The attorney general’s race provides a forum for meaningful discussions on these issues, and the public would be best served if Bonta and Schubert are the two candidates debating them until November.

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

California Gov. Newsom proposes inflation relief checks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Inflation has hit people's budgets in many ways, from getting groceries at the store to filling up the tank at the gas station. "I used to be able to fill this truck with $80. Now it's $150," said Jose Torres of Alameda. "It's expensive, and it's crazy,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Tax cut for California pot industry: Too little, too late?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state's struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what’s needed to revive a foundering pot economy. Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the industry has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Overpriced, Overwhelmed, Over it! Investigating California's Crazy Housing

The Bay Area’s and California’s housing crisis is crazy. Shacks are selling for millions. Investors are paying all cash for homes that could go to family buyers. And generations of communities are getting priced out. Through a series of steaming reports, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit reveals its year-long investigation into The Golden State’s overpriced housing market that is leaving so many Californians overwhelmed and over it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Newsom announces $18.1 billion inflation relief package

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed an $18.1 billion inflation relief package that would send rebate checks to vehicle owners and pause the diesel sales tax. According to the governor's office, the proposal is designed to put money into the pockets of Californians to help combat global...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
midvalleynews.com

In California, the world’s largest legal weed market is going up in smoke

KAREN AND TOM HESSLER moved to their remote corner of Humboldt County, California, in 1971. Distrust of the government during the Vietnam war and a desire to live off the land drove them to settle in Ettersburg, some 225 miles (360km) north of San Francisco. “We thought we’d come out into the wilderness, and we could just do our thing,” Mrs Hessler says. The only way to get to the Hesslers’ farm is to navigate miles of serpentine dirt roads through northern California’s towering redwoods. The isolation that so intrigued “back to the land” hippies like the Hesslers also turned Humboldt County into the cannabis capital of California—and, therefore, America.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Lara
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Joseph James Deangelo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Xavier Becerra
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

California to open first new state park in 13 years

MODESTO — At a scenic spot where two rivers meet amid sprawling almond orchards and ranchlands between San Jose and Modesto, California’s state park system is about to get bigger. On Friday, as part of his revised May budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to announce that the...
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Attorney General#Domestic Violence#Filipino American#Exxonmobil#The Associated Press
davisvanguard.org

Sacramento-Area College Broke Federal Law, Charges Watchdog

SACRAMENTO, CA – Cosumnes River College in Sacramento, California, is being charged by U.S. regulators for breaking federal law after the negligent death of a rabbit named “Hotie” in one of its research programs, according to a national watchdog. Cosumnes River College is a two-year institution, which...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

California lawmaker reveals abortion as more women speak out

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California legislator who is the wife of state Attorney General Rob Bonta disclosed Tuesday that she had an abortion as a 21-year old. Democratic Assemblywoman Mia Bonta joins a growing number of public officials, celebrities and musicians who have discussed their experiences after a leaked draft opinion suggested that the U.S. Supreme Court could strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTLA

California lays out plan to drastically cut fossil fuel use

New homes built in California starting in 2026 need to be powered by all-electric furnaces, stoves and other appliances if California is to meet its ambitious climate change goals over the next two decades, according to a state pollution-reduction plan released Tuesday. The roadmap by the California Air Resources Board sets the state on a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties “stressing” masking with rise of COVID cases

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties are "stressing theimportance of taking safety precautions, including continued masking indoors, as the region experiences a new swell of COVID cases and hospitalizations." These three local counties, along with nine other Bay Area counties, are seeing an increase in Omicron variant cases, levels of virus in The post Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties “stressing” masking with rise of COVID cases appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

3K+
Followers
482
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy