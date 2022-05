I urge voters to support Richard Kost who running to be Carbon’s state representative and will be on the ballot in the upcoming primary. For years we have heard our representatives in Harrisburg promise to solve the property tax problem. They have promised to fix the unequal funding of schools which results in students across Carbon County struggling with crowded classrooms and out-of-date textbooks while other public schools bank their surplus funds.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO