Monique Samuels has moved on to OWN. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” has been such a huge hit for OWN that a new spinoff is on the way. In fact, “Real Housewives of Potomac” alum Monique Samuels has joined the “Love & Marriage: DC” cast. When the announcement was made, Monique told her supporters that she was excited to be on the new show. Her departure from RHOP was so negative that she wasn’t even thinking she should ever be on TV again. However, she had a long talk with Carlos King. And he was able to convince her and Chris Samuels to give reality television another shot. So for Monique, being on the LAMH spinoff is a way for her and Chris to show their true selves and be more transparent about their marriage.

