Officers find drugs in man’s underwear in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found “a large amount” of drugs in his underwear in Fairmont.
On May 10, officers with the Fairmont Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a license plate that was not properly lit, according to a criminal complaint.
During the stop, officers had a K9 unit perform a free air sniff, which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of narcotics, officers said.
While searching one of the people in the car, Joshua Auvil, 41, of Fairmont, officers found a stamp of heroin/fentanyl on his person, according to the complaint.2 arrested after controlled heroin buy at Upshur County Sheetz
A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding 4 grams of suspected meth and 2 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl in the car seat, officers said.
During a patdown search of Auvil’s person, officers found “a large amount of crystalline substance in his groin,” which officers “seized from his underwear,” according to the complaint.
The bags contained a total of 2 ounces of methamphetamine and 5.72 grams of fentanyl, officers said.
Auvil has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
Comments / 3