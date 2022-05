Now that the redistricting process is completed, Ross Township is now divided between the 7th congressional and 8th districts. District 7 is now named Ross One and voters will cast their ballot at Mount Eaton Church, and District 8 is now Ross 2 and voters will continue to cast their ballot at the Township building. Ross One has 1,757 registered voters, and Ross Two has 2,300 registered voters.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO